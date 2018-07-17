In a dramatic twist, Benue State, Governor Samuel Ortom has announced his exit from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), ahead of the 2019 general polls.

He made the revelation at the Banquet Hall of Government House in Makurdi, the state capital, yesterday, when he swore in his newly-appointed Special Adviser on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Jerome Torshimbe.

The governor was more dramatic when he announced that the APC had given him the red card.

“As for party, I’ve been given the red card and I’m now outside the pitch. So, if I have been given the red card and I’m standing outside, that means I’m a free man.”

This confirmed weeks of insinuations that he is moving to another party following speculations that the party had shopped for another candidate to replace him in 2019, amid recent rift with the APC leader in the state, Senator George Akume.

Read also: Benue killings: Ortom, Akume, Mark, others arrive for parley with Buhari