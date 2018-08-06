Delta State Governor, Dr Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa, Sir Awoture Eleyae, Chief Falilat Ogunkoya-Omotayo, Blessing Okagbare-Igoteguonor, Sir Isaac Ikhuoria were among the Stars honoured by the Nigeria Olympic Committee at the weekend with the NOC Merit Award at the Events Centre, Asaba.

It was a night of glamour laced with comedy, musical entertainment coupled with high profile dignitaries from all over the world who appreciated the winners for their outstanding performances that raised Nigeria’s flag to flutter at World meets.

Other winners of the glorious night included sir Adetokunbo Ademola(post humous), Late Babayo Shehu, Ruth Ogbeifo-Balogun, Mariam Usman, Lucy Ejike, Adeoye Ajibola(late), and Monday Emoghavwe.

And a glittering array of stars from the sports galaxy in Africa descended on the Palatial Events Centre, Asaba to honour those who the cap fits for meritorious services to humanity.

They included former CAF President Issa Hayatou, Sports Minister Barrister Solomon Dalung who was represented by Permanent Secretary, Adesola Olusade, NOC President Engr Habu Gumel(host), CAA Officials attending the Africa Athletics fiesta in Asaba, NFF President Melvin Pinnick Amaju and the executive Governor of Delta State with his retinue of officials among others.

NOC President Engr Gumel emphasized that the NOC Merit Award was living up to its name of MERIT as all the winners merited deserving accolades for their exemplary leadership in their fields of endeavor.

Dr Okowa who received award for good governance and turning Delta State to a Mecca of Sports praised the NOC for their transparency that included recognition to Paralympic athletes. He said that Delta was still in the vanguard of Sports development and giving youths more opportunity to excel in sports.

With all federation Presidents present at the Awards, NOC Scribe Hon Tunde Popoola could not but describe it as the best Awards “I’ve seen in recent times”.