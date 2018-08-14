I believe Okowa has done quite well to deserve a second term in office. There are many reasons why he should be supported by all Deltans for re-election.

Chinelo Obogo

Ugochukwu Ogbuenyi is a member of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Youth Alliance aspiring to represent Ndokwa East Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly in 2019.

He speaks on the performance of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration, peace building, empowerment, second Niger Bridge and others.

With emphasis on your constituency which is Ndokwa East LGA, how would you describe the situation of things with regard to developments there generally?

I knew you would definitely ask me this question because the condition of Ndokwa East Local Government area has become an embarrassment to the nation. The neglect and abandonment of Ndokwa East dates far back in time. The challenge facing Ndokwa East has more to do with lack of access road to most of its mainly riverine communities. It is a really big challenge judging by the swampy and difficult terrain of the local government area. The state government is doing its best by addressing the problems in phases. However, meaningful support is expected from the Federal Government to ensure that most of the over 80 communities that make up Ndokwa East enjoy good all-season access road.

It will not be a bad plan if the Federal Government constructs a new federal road through Ndokwa East local government area to connect the second Niger Bridge as a deliberate way of opening up our oil-rich Ndokwa East constituency. The road can pass through Ossissa, Inyi, Aballa and other riverine communities. Using the same existing Asaba-Onitsha road that connects the old bridge to link the second bridge would not really ease the age long problem of congestion in the Delta end of the bridge. The advantages such would bring would be many. There would be access road to transport the immense agricultural products of the area to other parts of South-South and South-East zones as well as the rest of the country. If the Federal Government takes such a good step it would amount to killing two or more birds with one stone.