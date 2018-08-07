Gov. Obaseki assures NYSC of functional generator, utility vehicles— 7th August 2018
NAN
Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo said his government would install a functional generator and provide utility vehicles for the use of corps members posted to the temporary site of the scheme in the state.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that orientation camp is located at Okada in Ovia North-East Local Government Area of the state.
Godwin Obaseki gave the assurance on Tuesday when he received the Chairman, National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) Governing Board, Mrs Fatima Abubakar and other members of the board.
READ ALSO DSS takeover of NASS complex `completely unacceptable’–Osinbajo
Abubakar and other members of the board were at the Government House, Benin on a courtesy visit.
The governor expressed optimism that the facilities, when on board, would ensure the comfort of the corps members at the camp.
He also assured that his administration would continue to support the scheme.
The governor pledged that his administration would ensure the completion of the permanent orientation camp of the scheme and put to use.
Abubakar had earlier told the governor that her entourage visited the camp to inspect facilities at the permanent site.
She said that although the camp was in good sanitary condition, it was porous, lacking perimeter fence and functional generator.
The NYSC governing board chairman appealed to the governor to complete the construction of a clinic and office accommodation at the permanent site of the camp.
About author
Related Articles
-
-
-
Osinbajo saddened over dead corps members in Taraba7th August 2018
-
95% of NYSC members die due to road accident – DG6th August 2018
Latest
Gov. Obaseki assures NYSC of functional generator, utility vehicles— 7th August 2018
NAN Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo said his government would install a functional generator and provide utility vehicles for the use of corps members posted to the temporary site of the scheme in the state. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that orientation camp is located at Okada in Ovia North-East Local Government Area…
-
INEC’ll be fair to all parties – Kebbi REC tells parties— 7th August 2018
Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi New Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), for Kebbi State, Barr. Ahmad Bello Mahmud, has assured all political parties and stakeholders in the state that the electoral umpire would be fair to them in the forth coming 2019 general elections in the state. Mahmud stated this during a courtesy call…
-
DSS takeover of NASS complex `completely unacceptable’–Osinbajo— 7th August 2018
NAN Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has described the unauthorised takeover of the National Assembly complex earlier today as a gross violation of constitutional order, rule of law and all accepted notions of law and order. He said that the unlawful act which was done without the knowledge of the Presidency was condemnable and completely…
-
UPDATED: DSS operatives withdraw from NASS— 7th August 2018
Joshua Orji, Abuja Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been withdrawn from the National Assembly. The security operatives had laid siege on the parliament for over nine hours, withdrew from the complex at about 2.48p.m. Before withdrawing, the operatives had opened the gates leading into the Assembly complex for lawmakers and others…
-
Breasts sucking, fondling can help detect, not prevent lumps, cancer- Experts— 7th August 2018
NAN Some medical practitioners, on Tuesday, in Lagos, said the belief that sucking or fondling of a woman’s breasts could prevent lumps was not scientifically proven. A Consultant Oncologist, Dr. Atara Nketim, a Medical Researcher, Dr Bamidele Iwalokun and a Consultant Paediatrician, Dr Adaugo Onyedinma, spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos….
-
Entertainment
I’ve never dated anyone all my life – Amara Maduka, actress— 5th August 2018
I’m Amara Maduka, from Anambra State. I’m from a family of three. I’m the first daughter and second child. I’m an actor, writer and aspiring producer. Rita Okoye Chubby actress, Amara Maduka, is gradually becoming one of the most sought after in the movie industry. In this interview, the Anambra State-born role interpreter speaks on…
South-West Report
DStv, GOtv to air live U20 Women’s World Cup— 2nd August 2018
All 32 matches of the 2018 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup to be broadcast live on DStv and GOtv and across SuperSport’s online and digital platforms. The biannual tournament kicks off on 5 August, giving hosts France an opportunity to celebrate a second world football title in the space of two months, following the men’s victory…
-
Abuja Metro
Eagle Square: Abuja’s melting pot— 1st August 2018
Eagle Square is a big “market of its own.” During various programmes held there, especially political and religious functions, it provides some sort of seasonal employment for different businessmen and women. Ndubuisi Orji Eagle Square, Abuja, is renowned as the biggest gathering spot for politicians in the country. But unknown to many, there are actually…
Oriental News
Rice: Ebonyi’s untapped goldmine— 1st August 2018
Nigeria has about 12.2 million rice farmers expected to substantially bridge the gap in its seven million metric tonnes rice demand. Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki A rice mill located somewhere along the popular Ogoja Road in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, is a beehive of activities. On a daily basis, millers, merchants and other people who have…
-
Features
Gnashing of teeth in Edo as flood destroys 280 hectares of rice farm— 7th August 2018
The rice farm in Edo, 70 percent of which was affected by the flood, was partly financed through the FADAMA III additional financing project… Tony Osauzo, Benin Across the country, so many Nigerians have heeded the call of the Federal Government to be part its agricultural revolution and contribute their quota to efforts to boost the…
Literary Review
Northern Nigerian Writers’ Summit: Explosion of creative ideas in Maiduguri— 4th August 2018
HENRY AKUBUIRO Until Babangida Aliyu, former Niger State Governor, left office in 2015, Minna, Niger State capital, used to be a Mecca for Nigerian writers, especially those from the north, as the state government facilitated a number of literary activities, including the Northern Nigerian Writers’ Summit, annually. The good old days are here again with…
-
Lifeline
Lifeline for lepers’ colonies in Ogun— 7th August 2018
– Group outreach donates borehole, food items, others to inmates Perpetua Egesimba For lepers in Iberekodo-Abeokuta and Ijebu-Igbo in Ogun State, it was a moment of hope recently as Paincare Outreach Ministry visited the colonies and donated boreholes, food items and other relief materials to the inmates. It was a memorable day for the inmates,…
Education Review
Rector, experts harp on students’ skills acquisition— 7th August 2018
Speaking at the event, YABATECH Rector, Mr. Femi Omokungbe stressed that the impact of climate change has created much damage globally Jet Stanley Madu Five new courses were recently introduced by Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) to boost students’ skills acquisition. This was revealed at a ceremony in the college to mark this year’s United…
-
TSWeekend
AMVCA: An appraisal of continental reward platform— 3rd August 2018
AMVCA ceremony has grown to become the continent’s most recognised awards ceremony by riding on a wave of popularity, glitz, glamour and controversy… Olu James Since the inaugural Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) ceremony on March 9, 2013 at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, a lot of opinions have found their way…
Opinion
Branding of Nigeria Air— 7th August 2018
From culture, religion, politics to education, sports and other socio-economic ramifications, we hardly get the basics right in our national branding. Ernie Onwumere Almost 58 years after independence, Nigeria is a country that still struggles to get its fundamentals right. Our distinct nationhood is yet to evolve the way it should, hence the relentless cries…
Columnists
-
When a press secretary’s brain snaps— 7th August 2018
Levi Obijiofor Simon Ebegbulem, who describes himself as the chief press secretary to Adams Oshiomhole, read my article that was published in The Sun last Tuesday, July 31, 2018, and he went berserk. The article was a critical analysis of Oshiomhole’s inappropriate behaviour and constant use of offensive language against other people. After reading my…
-
Our silly season— 7th August 2018
Ray Ekpu Our silly season is here, the season that we show to the world how truly silly we are in conducting our affairs. In years of yore, Nigerians were used to saying to people on New Year’s Day, “Happy New Year.” Now we have picked up the habit with consummate verve of saying to…
-
To register or not to register?— 6th August 2018
For all those who are eligible to register to vote but have not done so till now, INEC is once more widening the window for registration. Andy Ezeani What is your vote worth? That is a weighty question in democracy. The actual answer does come down when results of polls are tallied. For every citizen…
-
The death of Sister Grace— 6th August 2018
I join Pastor Ambrose to urge the church to atone for the unjust death meted to otherwise precious Sister Grace Tony Iwuoma Let us talk about Sister Grace. Many of know her and some preachers dwell much on her beauty. She is enchanting and captivating but, unfortunately, she has led many astray. Not that she…
-
In search of political mentors (3): The Reverend Muslim— 6th August 2018
With its Muslim north and Christian south population, Kaduna stands as a befitting case study of a cultural diversity that works. Michael Bush Researching for this series has been an eye-opener. Intermittently, one stumbles on information which challenges the legend that Nigeria boasts no leaders. The blame for that though must be borne on one hand…
-
Security votes, Ortom and witch-hunt— 6th August 2018
Now that the 2019 elections are fast approaching, what has the EFCC done to checkmate politicians using security votes for campaigns or to buy votes? Casmir Igbokwe Like a sore thumb, it has continued to pain us. Yet we have failed to find a cure for it. It is the root of many corrupt practices…
-
APC, Saraki and Senate presidency— 6th August 2018
Truth is the Presidency and the lawmakers know that the National Assembly was scheduled to go on eight-week recess starting from July 26, 2018. Zacheaus Adebayo Integrity, according to Cambridge Dictionary, is the quality of being honest and having strong moral principles that you refuse to change. So, the more one listens to the bizarre…
-
“SSSHHH quiet! Why do you always have to make a racket out of nothing, huh?”— 5th August 2018
“Ssshhhh quiet! Why do you always have to make a racket out of nothing, huh? We are going to have the talk today,” he said with determination. Efe Anaughe “WHERE are you taking me?” I asked sitting up in surprise. “Wherever the wind takes us,” Dennis joked. I was not amused. “Dennis turn this car…
-
Why forgiveness benefits you MORE— 5th August 2018
Forgiveness is intertwined with many emotions – resentment, grief, rage, sadness, hurt, betrayal, vulnerability, anger and fear are often part of the experience. Bisi Daniels The spiritual reasons for choosing to forgive are powerful. People must have asked for God’s forgiveness repeatedly during the fasting season and that that leaves them with no justification for refusing…
-
Women should have children they can raise alone— 5th August 2018
I think every woman should have only the number of children she can independently raise herself. That should be a plan B in case things go wrong. Bolatito Olaitan “MY Journey to hell began when I met Dan about twelve years ago. I met him at a party organized by my cousin and he was…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply