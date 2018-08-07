Gov. Obaseki assures NYSC of functional generator, utility vehicles

NAN

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo said his government would install a functional generator and provide utility vehicles for the use of corps members posted to the temporary site of the scheme in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that orientation camp is located at Okada in Ovia North-East Local Government Area of the state.

Godwin Obaseki gave the assurance on Tuesday when he received the Chairman, National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) Governing Board, Mrs Fatima Abubakar and other members of the board.

Abubakar and other members of the board were at the Government House, Benin on a courtesy visit.

The governor expressed optimism that the facilities, when on board, would ensure the comfort of the corps members at the camp.

He also assured that his administration would continue to support the scheme.

The governor pledged that his administration would ensure the completion of the permanent orientation camp of the scheme and put to use.

Abubakar had earlier told the governor that her entourage visited the camp to inspect facilities at the permanent site.

She said that although the camp was in good sanitary condition, it was porous, lacking perimeter fence and functional generator.

The NYSC governing board chairman appealed to the governor to complete the construction of a clinic and office accommodation at the permanent site of the camp.