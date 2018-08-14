– The Sun News
Gov. Masari appoints new Katsina SEMA boss

14th August 2018

NAN

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has approved the appointment of Alhaji Haruna Musa as the new Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).

The Secretary to the Government of the State, Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa, announced this in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Katsina.

Inuwa said that Musa was to replace the immediate past SEMA Executive Secretary, Dr Aminu Waziri, who has been appointed as Chairman, Transition Committee, Malumfashi Local Government.

Musa holds a Master Degree in Business Administration, until his appointment, he was a High Instructor with the department of Business Administration, Hassan Usman Katsina Polytechnic, Katsina.

While congratulating the new executive secretary, the governor was quoted as praying for Allah’s guidance in the discharge of his new assignment.

