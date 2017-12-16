Gov. Ishaku raises the alarm over imminent plans to attack Taraba

From: Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State, on Saturday, alleged that there were plans by some elements to attack the state.

The governor, therefore, called on the people of the state to remain calm and vigilant.

Governor Ishaku raised the alarm, in Jalingo, the state capital, during his remarks at the ongoing cultural carnival at the Jolly Nyame stadium that brought people from all over the state together to celebrate the cultural heritage of the people.

He said that the strength of the people lied in their unity of purpose and determination to live together as a people despite their differences and to tolerate one another’s shortcomings.

“I am aware of plans to attack the state imminently by certain elements in the country. We are working with the security agencies to forestall this from happening and I can assure you that these plans would fail.

“Taraba is truly nature’s gift to the nation and anyone trying to destroy the state either from within or without will fail. Our unity of purpose as exhibited here today shows that we can withstand any challenge.

“I urge you at this time, above all, to remain very vigilant and watchful. There is no need for panic as we are doing everything to make sure that the relative we have in the state now is not compromised. We would not tolerate any attempt to infringe on our peaceful coexistence by any force whatsoever”, he assured.

Governor Ishaku, who commended his wife, Barr. Anna Ishaku, for and the Hope Alive Foundation for convening the carnival, promised that the state government would key into the initiative subsequently to make it a more elaborate annual event that would not only bring the peoples of the state together but would also attract tourists from all over the world, to witness the rich cultural heritage of the state.

The governor assured that in no distant time Taraba would become one of the most sought after states in the country by investors and tourists from around the world and called on the people to imbibe love and peace so that they can enjoy meaningful development and dividends of democracy.

Earlier, Convener of the carnival and wife of Governor Ishaku noted that the initiative was in recognition of the key role that culture plays as catalyst for peace, unity and development and the threat posed to the rich cultural heritage of the state that has suffered great negligence.

“Tourism is one of the most viable industries in the world and Taraba has all that it takes to become a major tourism hub in the region. Our rich cultural heritage is on the verge of extinction due to lack of platform for their exhibition. That is why I came up with this initiative to bring our people together to foster unity, peace and oneness”, she said.

The state cultural carnival, the first of its kind in the state is an initiative the state’s First lady Barr Anna Ishaku through her Hope Alive Foundation, and featured grand display of rare cultural artifacts, cultural dances, display of cultural dishes and talent exhibition by upcoming artists in the state.