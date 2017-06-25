Gov. Ishaku moves to restore lasting peace on the mambilla plateau

Gov Darius Ishaku on Sunday constituted two committees among the ethic groups on the Mambilla Plateau to dialogue and come up with ways of bringing lasting peace in the area.

The constitution of the committees followed an emergency meeting with stakeholders from Sardauna Local Government Council which lasted for six hours.

Ishaku, who briefed journalists shortly after the meeting, expressed hope that the action would speed up the process of genuine reconciliation for lasting peace on the plateau.

Ishaku had earlier set up a committee to look into the land issue in the area.

The committee headed by the Deputy Governor Alhaji Haruna Manu, was yet to commence work before the crisis eventually broke out.

According to him, the stakeholders committee would be chaired by the Chief of Mambilla, Alhaji Mohammad Baju with representatives from the Mambilla, Fulani, Kaka, Kambu, Panso and Igbo tribes living on the plateau.

He said it was expected to come out with ways of restoring permanent peace.

The governor also noted that another committee, Truth and Reconciliation Committee, to be made up of religious leaders, would soon be set up to immediately begin moves of genuine reconciliation among the people and promote mutual trust and peaceful coexistence in the area.

Ishaku, who condemned the wanton destruction of lives and property on the Mambilla Plateau, appealed to the people to lay down their arms and embrace peace for the development of the area.

“The meeting is expedient considering the importance this administration attaches to peace and development of the state where all citizens would be proud of and have a say at all times.

“Sardauna local government is not only strategic to the state, but to the entire country considering the enormous potential that abound in the area, especially in agriculture, tourism,” he said.

He appealed to the people to eschew violence and embrace peace to pave way for the smooth take off of the 3050 megawatt Mambilla Hydroelectric power station which is billed to commence soon.

Similarly, a group known as Sardauna Elders has called on the government to review the land acquisition policy on the plateau to ensure lasting peace.

Alhaji Muhammed Tepsi, the chairman of group, at a media briefing on Sunday in Jalingo, noted that the current land acquisition policy in the area was faulty and should be corrected.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that crisis erupted on the plateau on June 17, leading to loss of many lives and property.

Source: NAN