The Sun News
Latest
4th March 2018 - Gov Ishaku condemns Mambilla crisis as police fear rise in death toll
4th March 2018 - Rann: Dogara, Makarfi, others condemn attacks
4th March 2018 - Zik’s dream, greed put Ndigbo in present mess – IPOB
4th March 2018 - Obiano is committed to conducting LG election – APGA 
4th March 2018 - FIFA approves VAR for 2018 World Cup
4th March 2018 - Ndidi pips Mahrez to Leicester City Man Of The Match Award
4th March 2018 - Nadal pulls out of Indian Wells Open
4th March 2018 - Okocha inducted German Bundesliga legend
4th March 2018 - Neymar in Belo Horizonte hospital ahead of surgery
4th March 2018 - Del Potro, Anderson battle for Acapulco Open final
Home / National / Gov Ishaku condemns Mambilla crisis as police fear rise in death toll

Gov Ishaku condemns Mambilla crisis as police fear rise in death toll

— 4th March 2018

Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku has condemned the latest crisis on the Mambilla Plateau in Sardauna Local Government Area of the state.

In an interview with Sunday Sun, the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the governor, Mr Bala Dan Abu said that the crisis was not only unfortunate and unacceptable but totally uncalled for.

Abu said that the Plateau was a treasure not just to the state but the nation at large and an envy of the international community and called on the people to heed the governor’s advice and allow peace a chance for the ongoing development of the area to take its full course.

“The crisis is so unfortunate, unacceptable and uncalled for. It is an unnecessary waste of lives and property and it will only stall the ongoing development of the area. 

“Mambilla is a national treasure and an envy of the international community. All that is needed now is for the people there to allow peace a chance so that ongoing projects there can continue and more investment would be attracted to the area. But you don’t achieve all that with the people continuously taking arms against one another. We need peace there”, he said.

Meanwhile, the Taraba State Police Command on Saturday expressed fear that the death toll in the attacks on villages on the might have risen even as normalcy was said to have returned to the troubled areas.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP David Misal disclosed this in an exclusive interview with our correspondent in Jalingo.

Misal, who confirmed that four persons lost their lives in last Thursday’s clash between the Fulani and native Mambillas in Inyiwa village, said a similar attack occurred in the late hours of Friday at Yerimaru village, where there are indications of casualty which the command was still investigating.

“I can confirm to you that there was a fight between the Fulani and Mambilla in Inyiwa and Yerimaru villages around Kakara, on the Mambilla plateau. So far, four persons have been confirmed dead from Inyiwa village but because of the remote nature of the area, we are still trying to figure out the exact number of casualties at Yerimaru village.

“Our men are already on ground there but since network is a challenge there, they can not reach us with the exact figures until they come out from the area to places where they can access network.

“What we know is that the crisis is between the Fulani’s and the Mambilla but we are still trying to figure out what precipitated the fight and ensure that no reprisals are allowed”, Misal said.

Misal assured that normalcy has returned to the troubled areas with massive deployment of security to forestall any further breakdown of law and order in the area.

“We are working with sister agencies to ensure that absolute peace returns to the affected areas. As at this morning, normalcy had returned and the people did not even had cause to flee their homes. Both the soldiers, NSCDC and other sister agencies are working with us as a team.”

He also confirmed that several houses were destroyed in both villages and other property destroyed.

It would be recalled that crisis in parts of the Mambilla between the Mambillas and Fulani in June last year led to the death of scores and wanton destruction of property and displacement of thousands.

This led to the constitution of a judicial panel of inquiry that is currently working to bring lasting peace to the area. The Fulani had however refused to appear before the panel to make inputs.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Gov Ishaku condemns Mambilla crisis as police fear rise in death toll

— 4th March 2018

Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku has condemned the latest crisis on the Mambilla Plateau in Sardauna Local Government Area of the state. In an interview with Sunday Sun, the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the governor, Mr Bala Dan Abu said that the crisis was not only unfortunate and unacceptable but…

  • Rann: Dogara, Makarfi, others condemn attacks

    — 4th March 2018

    …As UN pulls out humanitarian workers Henry Okonkwo and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Prominent Nigerian leaders have continued to vent their condemnations on the recent terror attack by Boko Haram that led to deaths and kidnap of some UN humanitarian workers in Rann community, Kala-Balge Local Government Area of Borno State. The Speaker of the House…

  • Zik’s dream, greed put Ndigbo in present mess – IPOB

    — 4th March 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha  The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) yesterday said that Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe’s quest for power, dream and greed to lead the world’s biggest black nation and to rub shoulders with the western leaders put Ndigbo in the mess they found themselves today. The group noted that the Hausa/Fulani caliphate of the…

  • Obiano is committed to conducting LG election – APGA 

    — 4th March 2018

     Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The National Coordinator of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Media Warriors Forum, Mr. Chinedu Obigwe has said that  Governor Willie Obiano is committed to the conduct of local government elections in Anambra State, hence the reason for its budgetary provisions in the 2018 budget.  Obigwe in a statement yesterday said the pressure being…

  • FIFA approves VAR for 2018 World Cup

    — 4th March 2018

     Joe Apu World soccer ruling body, FIFA on Saturday approved the use of the Video Referee Assistant during the 2018 World Cup in Russia following a unanimous vote by the International Football Association board. The video assistant referee has been first introduced during the 2016 Club World Cup in Japan and since then it has…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share