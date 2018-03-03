The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / Gov Ishaku Condemns Mambilla crisis as police fear rise in casualties

Gov Ishaku Condemns Mambilla crisis as police fear rise in casualties

— 3rd March 2018

Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Taraba state governor Darius Ishaku has condemned the latest crisis on the Mambilla plateau in Sardauna local government area of the state.

In an interview with Sunday Sun, the Senior Special Assistant, Media to the governor Mr Bala Dan Abu said that the crisis was not only unfortunate and unacceptable but totally uncalled for.

Abu said that the Plateau was a treasure not just to the state but the nation at large and an envy of the international community and called on the people to heed the governor’s advice and allow peace a chance for the ongoing development of the area to take its full course.

“The crisis is so unfortunate, unacceptable and uncalled for. It is an unnecessary waste of lives and property and it will only stall the ongoing development of the area.

“Mambilla is a national treasure and an envy of the international community. All that is needed now is for the people there to allow peace a chance so that ongoing projects there can continue and more investment would be attracted to the area. But you don’t achieve all that with the people continuously taking arms against one another. We need peace there”, he said.

Meanwhile, the Taraba state police command on Saturday expressed fear that the death toll in recent attacks on villages on the Mambilla Plateau in Sardauna local government area may rise even as normalcy returns to the troubled areas.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer ASP David Misal disclosed this in an exclusive interview with our correspondent in Jalingo.

Misal, who confirmed that four persons lost their lives in the  Thursday night clash between the Fulani and native Mambillas in Inyiwa village, said a similar attack occurred in the late hours of Friday at Yerimaru village, where there are indications of casualty which the command was still investigating.

“I can confirm to you that there was fights between the Fulani and Mambilla in Inyiwa and Yerimaru villages around Kakara, on the Mambilla plateau. So far, four persons have been confirmed dead from Inyiwa village but because of the remote nature of the area, we are still trying to figure out the exact number of casualties at Yerimaru village.

“Our men are already on ground there but since network is a challenge there, they can not reach us with the exact figures until they come out from the area to places where they can access network.

“What we know is that the crisis is between the Fulani’s and the Mambilla but we are still trying to figure out what precipitated the fights and ensure that no reprisals are allowed”, Misal said.

Misal assured that normalcy has returned to the troubled areas with massive deployment of security to forestall any further breakdown of law and order in the area.

“We are working with sister agencies to ensure that absolute peace returns to the affected areas. As at this morning, normalcy had returned and the people did not even had cause to flee their homes. Both the soldiers, NSCDC and other sister agencies are working with us as a team.”

He also confirmed that several houses were destroyed in both villages and other property destroyed.

It would be recalled that crisis in parts of the Mambilla between the Mambillas and Fulani in June last year led to the death of scores and wanton destruction of property and displacement of thousands.

This led to the constitution of a judicial Panel of inquiry that is currently working to bring lasting peace to the area. The Fulani had however refused to appear before the panel to make inputs.

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 3rd March 2018 at 2:43 pm
    Reply

    Do not move an inch backward on your God given native land- Slaughter the last enemy on your God given native land, march on the enemy to full conquest, defend every inch of this territory of the natives. Nothing on earth will keep the fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this territory of the natives. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this territory of the natives. Peace is only with the Sword- if you annihilate and erase the enemy on your God given native land, you will have peace on your God given native land under the natives Disintegrated Republics. The so-called military, police etc. are the behind the attacks and killings in disguise as so-called herdsmen etc- Slaughter them on your God given native land, Burn Down their barracks, vehicles etc., take everything in their possession- arms etc. Do not listen to any ignorant idiot call governor, king etc. who do not stand for this territory natives in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Do not wait for any ignorant idiot in the name of governor, king etc. who do not stand for this territory natives in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. You’re yours leaders on your God given native land, you’re yours government on your God given native land, you’re yours authority on your God given native land- get Armed to the teeth, it is the Sword- either you kill the enemy or the enemy will kill you- that is the rule of engagement in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. The enemy has lost the war- march on the enemy to full conquest- nothing on earth will keep the fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this territory of the natives. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this territory of the natives. Any this territory native who do not quit now the brainwashed terrorism mercenaries of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria nickname military, police etc., must go down with the enemy in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives- such ignorant idiot will not have grave in this natives territory. God Is With Us!!!

