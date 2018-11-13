NAN

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state on Monday inaugurated the construction and rehabilitation of 31 road projects worth N1.3 billion in the metropolis‎.

‎Ganduje, who inaugurated the project at Gandun-Albasa area in Kano Municipal ‎local government, said that the project would gulp N1.3 billion.

He noted that the 940 meters stretch Gandu road‎ would cost N67 million.

“We are going to rehabilitate 31 dilapidated roads in the state capital which will cost N1.3 billion.‎

“The roads include Nassarawa Hospital, Sheik Jaafar, Eastern byepass-Unguwa Uku, Bompai, Abbatoir and Civic Centre road.

“Obasanjo Road, Bello Road, ‘Yantsaki Road-Tudun Murtala, Sharada, Rijiyar Zaki, Rafin Dan Nana, Ashton Road, Manladan Kulkul Road, Emirs Palace, Kofar Fampo and ‘Yan Katako-Zaria Road among others,” he said.‎

READ ALSO: 33m Nigerians enroll for national ID cards

He expressed the commitment of his administration to completing all the on-going road constructions in the state.

‎The governor called for public support to enable the government to continue to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people, saying other roads would also be given attention.‎

Earlier, the Commissioner for Works, Mr Aliyu Aminu ‎restated government’s commitment to completing all on-going road projects in the state while initiating new ones.

He said that the present administration has given priority to the construction and rehabilitation of both rural and urban roads in the state.

‎Aminu also called on residents of the affected areas to cooperate with the contractors to enable them finish the work in good time.