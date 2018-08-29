Gov. Emmanuel’s education selling points in Akwa Ibom

Cinelo Obogo

It is always a question of what touches one more in expressing the performance of a government. It is as such not surprising that there are disparate responses to the actions of the present administration in Akwa Ibom State.

Given the varied expectations of the people it was as such not surprising that the Udom Emmanuel administration on inauguration took upon itself the task of enthroning a system to meet with the level of the corporate world that he just exited from.

Over the last three years, since he took over the mantle of Leadership, the Emmanuel administration has proven itself to be not just talented in the management of men and resources but also a focused leader with capacities for great accomplishment.

During the electioneering campaign that brought him into office as the Governor, Mr. Emmanuel made several promises and commitment to the people, which became part of his five points agenda” Wealth and job creation through massive industrialization, Poverty Alleviation, Economic and political inclusion, Infrastructural Consolidation and Expansion, he said that his election would mark the beginning of new hope and unity in the state.

Despite an initial difficult start occasioned partly by the global recession, it is perhaps not out of place to say that the administration has made significant strides in the major sectors it committed itself to.

However, one area that has continued to draw attention to the administration is the human touch the administration has brought to bear on the education sector.

The education sector in Akwa Ibom state is well footed owing to the free, compulsory and qualitative education scheme where the cost of education in Primary and Secondary school is free.

This explained the commitment of Governor Udom Emmanuel to achieving a globally competitive workforce, in a world that is increasingly being shaped by science and technology. There are over 1401 public primary, secondary and technical schools, 895 private nursery, primary and secondary schools and four tertiary institutions which government ensures compliance with the curriculum, education policies and world best practices. In the same vein, the government has set up ICT laboratories in some of the public and private schools; the education sector has witnessed great improvement under the leadership of Governor Udom Emmanuel.

Also Mr. Akpan, a security man working at one of the Transport companies operating in the state said “Nobody can say anything bad about the free and compulsory education. I have two of my children in secondary school, and it has helped me a lot to see that they completed their education.

“Actually they started in a private school owned by a church, but as the school fees their increased two years ago and withdraw them and sent them to public schools. They are now at Four Towns Secondary School Uyo. My daughter will is going to SS3 once schools reopen”

Similarly, Mrs. Grace Ibanga a petty trader residing along Nwaniba Road Uyo, said “My husband and I cannot afford the school in private schools because they are expensive. We have one in primary school and one in secondary school. We only buy books for them.

“At least with our little income we are sure that our children will go to school because of the free education in the state. Even the younger ones will also attend public schools because from what I have seen they have good teachers”

Mrs. Victoria Uwem who is also a petty trader said her two children are in primary schools and that she intends to send them to public secondary school because she could not afford private schools.

Mr. Edem Ebong , farmer of Eniong street Uyo, “the free education has helped me. Even if I don’t have money I am sure that my children can still go to school. And I can use the little money I make to feed my children. I have two in the higher institution, so the younger ones in secondary school do not have to drop out for them to finish before they will continue with their secondary education”

One Mrs. Ekemini John from Itam in Itu local government area, a tricycle operator was quick to say She had to withdraw her younger children from a private Secondary School in Uyo and enrolled them into West Itam secondary two years ago because of the harsh economic situation.

“The free education is good because my younger children are able to continue with their education. When my two daughters got admission into the university at the same time, I had to withdraw the younger ones from private secondary school to public school because of the free education”, he added

However Mrs. Adanna George, a business woman from Abia state said, I sent my two daughters to a public School, only my son is in a private School. Things are hard. As a single mother I cannot afford to send all of them to private school and you know that private schools are too expensive. And I think there are good public schools. I think they have qualified teachers. In fact the free education in the state has really helped many families especially if you have so many children”