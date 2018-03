Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel is among the state’s top officials expected at the draw ceremony of the second Akwa Ibom Youth Sports Festival, which holds today at the Civil Service auditorium in Uyo.

The draw will be in the team events, including football, volleyball and basketball, among others, just as the mascot and theme song would be unveiled during the event.

The governor and the Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung are among the dignitaries expected at the festival’s opening ceremony on March 5.

According to the programme, the 31 local councils’ contingents are expected to arrive in Uyo on Saturday, while the competition will hold from March 6-10, 2018.