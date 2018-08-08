– The Sun News
Gov. Emmanuel sacks 2 commissioners linked with Akpabio

— 8th August 2018

NAN

Ahead of the defection  of Senator Godswill Akpabio from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress,  Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has sacked two commissioners  loyal to Akpabio.

The commissioners were sacked with immediate effect for what was called  “act of disloyalty”.

They are the Commissioners for Labour, Productivity and Manpower Development, Mr Ibanga Akpabio, and Culture and Tourism, Mr Victor Antai.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Charles Udoh, said  the two commissioners had to be removed from the State Executive Council for disloyalty to the governor.

READ ALSO   UPDATED: I’ll leave if impeached as required by law – Saraki

Ibanga, who is a younger brother to Sen. Godswill Akpabio was sacked alongside Antai for receiving Akpabio, a former governor of the state and Emmanuel’s predecessor, at the Ibom International Airport on Tuesday.

Akpabio flew into the state preparatory to his  plan to defect from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress 9APC).

Udoh said the commissioners had to be removed from the state executive council following their “reluctance to comply with good governance processes.’’

“With the development, they have been mandated to handover to the Permanent Secretary in their respective ministries before close of work on Wednesday August 8,’’ he said.

The commissioner stressed that the duo showed complete disloyalty to Emmanuel and therefore could not continue to remain in the state executive.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akpabio on Tuesday tendered his resignation as the senate minority leader and will formally defect to All Progressives Congress today

