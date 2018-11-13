NAN

Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has donated no less than N48 million as transport allowance to the 2128 Batch C Stream 1 Corps members from camp to their areas of primary assignment.

Emmanuel announced the donation during the closing ceremony of the stream in Ikot Itie Udung in Nsit Atai Local Government Area on Monday.

He also extended the magnanimity to the camp officials, who facilitated the corps members training at the orientation camp.

He said that the State Government would continue to place premium on welfare of corps members posted to the state.

Emmanuel commended the Corps members for their contribution towards the enhancement of education, health and infrastructure development of the state.

He said that the camp needed a face lift to enhance the welfare of corps members and camp officials, adding that the state government had directed NYSC Governing Board to sustain the initiative of the scheme.

READ ALSO: Anambra corps members moved to Ebonyi, Imo

The governor urged the corps members to take their security very important and put into practice all the security lessons in camp.

Emmanuel charged them to respect the culture and tradition of their host communities for an atmosphere of harmony and rewarding experience.

The governor reiterated his directive that no Ministry, Department and Agency should reject corps members posted to them.

He tasked the corps members to continue from where their predecessors stopped and inject new ideas germane to the socio-economic development of Akwa Ibom.

Earlier, the State Coordinator of NYSC, Mr Julius Amusan, reminded the corps members of the consequences of unauthorised journeys.

“Arising from the concern of management of the scheme to corps welfare safety, I wish to remind you that corps members are not allowed to undertake unauthorised journeys.

READ ALSO: N650m fraud: Court refuses to transfer ex-FCT minister’s case

“This is to guard against the dire consequences associated with such trips. You are advised to travel when it is absolutely necessary and not without the permission of the State Coordinator,” Amusan said.

He implored the corps members to proceed to their various places of primary assignment and settle down.

The state coordinator commended the governor for the goodwill of his government to corps members and the scheme in the state.