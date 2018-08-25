– The Sun News
EMMANUEL

Gov. Emmanuel declares for second term

— 25th August 2018

Joe Effiong, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has urged the people of the state to adopt a holistic action plan that would thwart the planned takeover of the state by the All Progressives Congress (APC), using Hitler-styled invasion of Poland during the World War II, as propounded by Sen. Godswill Akpabio.

Governor Emmanuel stated this, on Friday, during his declaration to seek re-election, saying his current performance would return him to the Government House.

The governor said that his industrialisation efforts in the state were part of his major achievements since his inauguration in 2015.

His achievements, according to him, include the conglomeration of industrial clusters, which houses toothpick, pencil, syringe, electric metres and coconut factories as well as Peacock Paint, fertilizer firms and many kilometres of roads.

“No man is God. I submit myself for consideration to continue with the good work that I have done and I seek your support for my candidature as governor for second term,” he said.

The governor urged the people to support his aspiration for second term for the sustenance of the tempo of good governance he had introduced in the state.

He said that his predecessor left behind some uncompleted projects, including the Sheraton by Four Points Hotel at Ikot Ekpene and the Uyo – Ikot Ekpene road project.

He said that his administration had been working hard to ensure the completion of the projects and others began by the former administration.

READ ALSO: Stakeholders fault Emmanuel on Four Points by Sheraton

“Who said they had completed the Sheraton by Four Points Hotel?

“It is only today that we are negotiating with Starwood Group for the retaining of the name, which some people surreptitiously put up on a building,” he said.

In a remark, the Speaker, Akwa Ibom House of Assembly, Mr. Onofiok Luke, charged members and supporters of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to work towards the party’s victory at the polls in 2019.

Chairman of Emmanuel’s re-election Committee and former military administrator of the state, Mr. Idongesit Nkanga, also appeal to the people to support the governor for a second term.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers in his solidarity message, assured Governor Emmanuel that he would be returned based on track record of his quality works in the state in the last three years.

He urged the people not to allow external influence to alter “the political arrangement ably directed by the PDP since 1999 in Akwa Ibom’’.

