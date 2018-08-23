– The Sun News
DICKSON

Gov. Dickson’s family visits ancestral home of late mum, announce her passing

— 23rd August 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The leaders of the Kpadia Royal family in Toru Orua community of Sagbama Local Government of Bayelsa State have visited  Angiama, the ancestral home of Governor Henry Seriake Dickson’s mother, late Mrs. Gold Coast Dickson, to officially announced the death of their daughter.

The high-powered delegation which was led to the Angiama community in Patani Local Government Area of Delta State by the Kpadia Royal family was accompanied by a full community delegation from Toru-Orua and Bulou-Orua, with Chief Accra Odogu as leader and a delegation which included the Chairman of the Kpadia family, Chief Joshua Ogoezi and Dr. Seiyefa Koroye.

Governor Dickson as the first son of the late Mrs. Gold Coast, his friends and associates, national and state legislators, government operatives, youth leaders also formed part of the delegation.

Special Adviser to the governor on media relations, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, stated in a statement, on Wednesday, that the visit was in adherence to the age-long tradition of the Ijaw people to formally inform the deceased family in the event of death.

The delegation was received by three paramount rulers in the area, namely the Amananaowei òf Angiama 1, Delta State, Chief Frank Ayakoroma, the Amananaowei of Angiama 2, Chief Bruce Ogbo,  the Amananaowei òf Bolou Angiama, Chief Forward Osuobeni and the head of the Akpe family of the late Mrs. Dickson, Mr. Salami Akpe.

READ ALSO: Imo LG election: APC candidates head to poll unopposed

The late Mrs. Goldcoast Dickson passed unto glory recently at the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Centre, Houston, Texas, where she had been receiving treatment.

Soriowei who stated that Dickson while recounting moments of his mother said she(late Mrs Dickson) told him some people dressed in white had come to take her home before she passed unto glory.

“One thing that happened before she passed on is that she said that people dressed in white had come to take her home.”

Dickson was quoted as urging the people to pray against untimely death especially the rampant incidence of cancer related deaths in the society.

Burial arrangements are to be announced by the family after all traditional rules concerning her passage have been observed.

 

 

