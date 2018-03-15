The Sun News
Latest
15th March 2018 - Gov. Bello’s double registration case not over, says INEC
15th March 2018 - We’ve 1.1 trillion request data for erosion, flood control – Presidency
15th March 2018 - Ojukwu varsity gets new VC
15th March 2018 - Plateau killings: I can’t sleep until my people are secure, says Lalong
15th March 2018 - Senate moves to thwart intellectual property theft
15th March 2018 - JUST IN: Benue buries Okpokwu 26
15th March 2018 - JUST IN: Fulani herdsmen invade Kogi communities, kill 25
15th March 2018 - “Orji Kalu built the only road in this community” – Kalu Foundation loan recipients
15th March 2018 - North Korea hails Nigeria over handling of Boko Haram
15th March 2018 - 2019 elections sequence: PDP urges National Assembly to override Buhari
Home / National / Gov. Bello’s double registration case not over, says INEC

Gov. Bello’s double registration case not over, says INEC

— 15th March 2018

Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Thursday, said it decided to issue Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State the controversial temporary voter’s card because the commission did not want  to infringe on his fundamental human rights.

Kogi State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. James Akpa, while fielding questions from newsmen at a stakeholders’ meeting in his office, said the allegations against Governor Bello of double registration was still pending for investigation and was far from being over.

He, however, said the allegation was not strong enough to deny the governor his rights to seek for transfer of his voter’s card, stressing that INEC record for now has not shown that the governor did double registration until a permanent card is  issued which will invariably indicate it in the INEC database.

Recall the governor first registered in Wuse, Abuja, in 2014 and then did another registration at the Government House, Lokoja last year, which generated a heat leading to the dismissal of two INEC staff and forceful retirement of one other senior staff.

However, INEC, last week, issued a temporary voter’s card to the governor in his Okene home town, a situation political watchers see as double-dealing on the part of the Commission.

But the INEC boss said the integrity of the commission could not be questioned in this matter as the commission was only following due process and has not thrown away the allegation against the governor.

The REC, who expressed worry over the apathy of voters in the state, said about 202,289 voter’s cards were still left uncollected and urged those who are yet to collect their cards  to do so  immediately.

He said as at February 27, 176,866 new voters had registered representing 90,553 males and 86,313 females while 7,169 have so far sought for transfer of their cards and 9,400 cards replaced.

 

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Gov. Bello’s double registration case not over, says INEC

— 15th March 2018

Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Thursday, said it decided to issue Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State the controversial temporary voter’s card because the commission did not want  to infringe on his fundamental human rights. Kogi State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. James Akpa, while fielding questions from newsmen at a…

  • We’ve 1.1 trillion request data for erosion, flood control – Presidency

    — 15th March 2018

    *Samuel Bello, Abuja The Ecological Fund Office (EFO) in the Presidency, on Thursday said that, at the moment, it has received no less than 1.1 trillion requests data specifically for soil erosion and flood control. EFO Permanent Secretary, Dr. Habiba Lawal, disclosed this, in Abuja, during an interaction with journalists with a view to enriching…

  • Ojukwu varsity gets new VC

    — 15th March 2018

    Aloysius Attah, Onitsha A Professor of Law and Fellow, Chattered Institute of Arbitrators, Prof. Greg Chukwudi Nwakoby, has formerly taken over as the Acting Vice Chancellor, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU) (formerly Anambra State University), Igbariam, in Anambra State. Nwakoby’s emergence is as a result of the procession on terminal leave of the outgoing Vice…

  • Plateau killings: I can’t sleep until my people are secure, says Lalong

    — 15th March 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos Following the persistent killings of innocent persons by suspected herdsmen in Bokkos and Bassa Local Government Areas of Plateau State, Governor Simon Lalong, has said that he would not rest until every person is secured in the state. Governor Lalong said this in a state broadcast, on Thursday, after the imposition of…

  • Senate moves to thwart intellectual property theft

    — 15th March 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja Worried by the rate at which intellectual property and inventions by talented Nigerians are being abused in the country, the Senate has passed for second reading, a bill for an Act to repeal Patent and Design Act to re-enact Patent and Design Bill 2018. In his lead debate, sponsor of the bill,…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share