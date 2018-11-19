NAN

Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger on Monday tasked corps members on the need to acquire skills that would help add value to their lives and the country as a whole.

Bello, represented by the Commissioner for Water Resources, Alhaji Mamman Bosso, made the call at the swearing-in ceremony of the 2018 Batch ‘C’ Stream 2 corps members deployed to the state in Paikoro Local Government Area.

“Let me urge you to focus on acquiring skills that will help add value to your lives.

“Take advantage of the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme in the camp, so that at the end of the camp you should have learnt at least three life-helping new skills,” he said

Bello maintained that the country needs youths who are focused, disciplined, enterprising and equipped with requisite skills to create jobs and guarantee self reliance.

He enjoined the corp members to use their energy, vigour and enthusiasm to fully participate in issues of nation building.

In her remarks earlier, the State Coordinator of the NYSC, Mrs Theresa Arokoyo, stated that a total of 1,742 corps members, comprising 833 females and 909 males have been registered for the orientation course.

Arokoyo said that the corps members are coming at a time political activities are gathering momentum, adding that they would be actively involved in the electioneering process.

Arokoyo urged the corps members to stay apolitical in the 2019 polls and not engage in any act that would undermine the electoral process.

“You will be trained on your expected excellent performance during your participation as unbiased umpires in the upcoming general election process.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will make provision for your training starting from this orientation course.

“I strongly urge you to be as astute and upright as possible and ensure you contribute your own quota in the successful execution of the all important electoral process,” she added

She commended the state government for placing premium on all issues that concern the NYSC in the state.

“I cannot but appreciate the utmost concern with which the Niger state Government led by our compassionate Executive Governor Alhaji Abubakar Bello regards all that concern the NYSC in the state.

“The NYSC management is very grateful for your unquantifiable support and may the almighty Allah bless and protect you always,” she said.