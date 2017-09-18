The Sun News
Latest
18th September 2017 - Gov. Bello plans to proscribe NLC, TUC, others – alleges Labour
18th September 2017 - Customs seizes 3,000 cartons of poultry products in Ogun
18th September 2017 - Alaafin, Olubadan, Lalong, Chime in Ibadan for APC True Federalism parley
18th September 2017 - BREAKING: Suicide bombers kill 15 in Konduga
18th September 2017 - ‘The Labour Room’, reality TV show premieres in FCT
18th September 2017 - Ops. EGWU EKE II: Military should conform with rules of engagement – Abia dep. gov.
18th September 2017 - NNPC advises motorists against panic-buying of fuel
18th September 2017 - Oyo guber: Buhari’s minister boasts he’d succeed Ajimobi
18th September 2017 - Security threats: Army to conduct more exercises – Buratai
18th September 2017 - BREAKING: CJN directs judges to forward financial cases files
Home / National / Gov. Bello plans to proscribe NLC, TUC, others – alleges Labour

Gov. Bello plans to proscribe NLC, TUC, others – alleges Labour

— 18th September 2017

FROM: EMMANUEL ADEYEMI, Lokoja.

The organised labour in Kogi State, on Monday, accused Governor Yahaya Bello of planning to proscribe various labour unions in the state if workers carry out their threats of embarking on an indefinite strike this Friday.

The allegation was made known in a statement jointly issued by the Secretaries of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Olakunle Faniyi,  Trade Union Congress,  Comrade Kolawole James and Alhaji I. A. Abubakar of Joint Public Sector Negotiating Council, a copy of which was made available to Daily Sun.

Labour had, last week given a 7-day ultimatum to the state government or it proceed on an indefinite strike over non-payment of salaries and what they called ‘casualisation in the civil service’.

The state government had also, in last July, proscribed the Kogi State University chapter of the Academic staff Union of University (ASUU) after a protracted industrial action.

The  Labour statement read in parts: “We are aware that the state government has begun its antics of threats and intimidation of workers,  brandishing the weapons of sack and the over used but ineffective ‘no-work-no-pay’ slogan, all of which have no place in any civilised setting.

“This government has brought workers down to the lowest level and as such we fear neither fall ,sack nor non-payment of salary, we are ready for the worst as we shall never compromise in fighting for rights of our members” the statement noted.

” We therefore called on workers to disregard all the manoeuvring of government aimed at using flimsy and irrelevant innuendos to take attentions away from the core foundation of their agitations.

“We are resolute on saying NO to the casualisation of the Kogi State workforce through the clock-in-clock-out policy, we reject completely the attempt of government to use a hoarse contributory pension scheme to further impoverish workers, and we insist that government pay the salaries and pension scheme of workers and pensioners  who have been denied salaries and pension for the past 21 months.

“We also demand that all other categories of arrears ranging from 2 to 3 months owed the workers must  be paid immediately as we demand the stoppage of percentage payment of salaries to primary schools’ teachers and local government workers.

“We rather call on government to channel its energies towards meeting all the demands of workers and stop dissipating energy on the status of signatories of our bulletins,” the statement stated.

In a swift reaction, the governor’s media Aide, Kingsley Fanwo, said the state government was yet to decide on the ultimatum given by labour saying that the allegations by the unions of attempted proscription of the the union was “preemptive and reek of defeatist tendencies. Labour can speak for Labour, not for government. They should await our response.”

Post Views: 11
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Gov. Bello plans to proscribe NLC, TUC, others – alleges Labour

— 18th September 2017

FROM: EMMANUEL ADEYEMI, Lokoja. The organised labour in Kogi State, on Monday, accused Governor Yahaya Bello of planning to proscribe various labour unions in the state if workers carry out their threats of embarking on an indefinite strike this Friday. The allegation was made known in a statement jointly issued by the Secretaries of the…

  • Customs seizes 3,000 cartons of poultry products in Ogun

    — 18th September 2017

    From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The Nigerian Customs Service, Ogun State command, on Monday, said it intercepted and seized a truck loaded with 3,000 cartons of imported poultry products, with estimated duty paid value of N67.5m. The Command also impounded two Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) and seized 17kg of cannabis, allegedly smuggled from the neighbouring Republic…

  • Alaafin, Olubadan, Lalong, Chime in Ibadan for APC True Federalism parley

    — 18th September 2017

    From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, Ogun and Oyo States, traditional and religious leaders are currently meeting at the University of Ibadan and will make their stand known on the agitation for true federalism in Nigeria. The are meeting with the Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, who…

  • BREAKING: Suicide bombers kill 15 in Konduga

    — 18th September 2017

    Suicide bombers have reportedly killed at least 15 in North east of Nigeria  according to AFP reports, citing rescue workers and local militia. It was gathered that the attack occurred at Konduga, outside Maiduguri, Borno State capital. (cgtn) Details later… Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can help stop use of glasses in 30 days BREAKING:…

  • ‘The Labour Room’, reality TV show premieres in FCT

    — 18th September 2017

    “The Labour Room”, Nigeria’s first reality TV show geared towards national development, has premiered in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 37 youths, christened as “Governors”, selected from every state of the federation, were unveiled as contestants for the show at the International Conference Centre on on Sunday…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share