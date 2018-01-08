The Sun News
Gov Bello, PDP at loggerheads over Kogi finances

— 8th January 2018

From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Kogi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said Governor Yahaya Bello would go to jail  after his tenure  if he fails to give proper account of all the money he collected on behalf of the people of the state.
The  PDP state Publicity Secretary, Mr Bode Ogunmola,  who stated this yesterday, while reacting to the governor’s claim that he had borrowed N10 billion to pay workers’  outstanding salaries, said in spite of the governor’s claim, workers are still owed several months.
He said: “For anybody to say they have borrowed N10 billion in spite of all the money collected, when the time comes, he should show us the record. It’s as simple as that. By the grace of God, whenever we get to the bridge, all of us will be alive to witness it. When he fails to give account of all the money borrowed on behalf of the people of Kogi State, then he will face the consequences.
“But, I can assure you that somebody will go to prison for this because, one day, immunity will no longer be there and he will be called to account for his sins in the past.”
While reacting to the statement that Kogi State is for  President Muhammdu Buhari, come 2019, Ogunmola  advised the president not to be deceived by the political antics of Governor Bello. He said Buhari has lost his political ground in the state.
Ogunmola said: “These are very critical and terrible times in the history of this country, especially that of Kogi State. As I talk to you, we are buying petrol in Lokoja for N230 per litre. In Benue State, herdsmen are killing here and there. In the North East, Boko Haram are striking and nothing is done to address the situation.
“In River State,  people are dying.  Is that the proper time for the governor to be talking who will vote more for the president in 2019. I think we are in a critical situation and this country needs a lot of prayers. We should stop playing politics with the lives of our people.
“How can Governor Bello convince Kogites to vote for Buhari in 2019 when there is acute hardship everywhere? He should stop deceiving the president just because he is looking for cheap political favour.
“As  it is today,  pensioners are crying because of lack of payment of entitlements. And the governor will go to Abuja and begin to tell the world who will vote more for the president. As far as we are concerned, during election time, we will know who is on ground.
However, the governor’s media aide, Kingsley Fanwo,  in a swift reaction, said transparent people don’t go to jail. He said “only those who shared the SMSE Loans meant to empower women and youth are candidates of jails.”
“The administration of Alhaji Yahaya Bello has displayed glowing transparency and cherubic financial probity since inception.
“Financial bumps have been erected in the financial management system in the state to ensure compliance with global best practices.
“Where were the PDP leaders when we published what we have received and how we have judiciously used our incomes? Has PDP explained why it stole the commonwealth of Kogi people? Have they explained to us why they took loans and stole the bulk of them while expending the rest on non-productive projects which were abandoned across Abuja and Kogi State?”

