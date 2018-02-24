The Sun News
Latest
24th February 2018 - Gov Bello in fresh controversy, picks another voter’s card in Okene
24th February 2018 - How to end herdsmen/farmers crisis –Akeredolu
24th February 2018 - Buhari to TI: Focus on facts, not fiction
24th February 2018 - John Nanzip Shagaya (1942-2018)
24th February 2018 - Why Kwankwaso can never be president – Ganduje
24th February 2018 - Obasanjo’s third force will soon DISSOLVE into APC, PDP – Prof Nwosu
24th February 2018 - Why I’m leading a revolution against APC, PDP – Oby Ezekwesili
24th February 2018 - Daddy, who is Emmanuel Okala?
24th February 2018 - MYSTERIOUS!
24th February 2018 - Miseries of Benue Pupils stuck in IDP camps
Home / Cover / National / Gov Bello in fresh controversy, picks another voter’s card in Okene

Gov Bello in fresh controversy, picks another voter’s card in Okene

— 24th February 2018

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi  State on Friday triggered a fresh controversy about his status as a registered voter when he obtained a Temporary Voter Card (TVC) at his Okene Ward.

Mr Kingsley Fanwo, the Director-General, Media and Publicity to the Governor, confirmed this in a statement he issued and circulated among media houses in Lokoja. Fanwo said that the issuance of the TVC to Bello was sequel to a form he filled, seeking the transfer of his Permanent Voter Card (PVC) to Okene.

“The governor had been on the issue of the transfer for long. He is excited it has finally been done by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Yes, his card has been transferred to his polling unit at Okene. The governor is a law-abiding leader who will continue to follow due process,” Fanwo said in the statement.

The issue of Bello as a registered voter before the 2015 general elections has been a subject of public interest and currently in court for decision. It would be recalled that Bello had registered afresh in Lokoja, Kogi State, on May 23, 2017, but INEC swiftly described the governor’s action as illegal and unconstitutional.

INEC alleged that Bello was involved in double registration, claiming that the governor had earlier registered at Wuse, Zone II, on Jan. 30, 2011. For their involvement in the governor’s alleged illegal registration in 2017, a senior official of INEC was retired compulsorily from service while two other personnel were summarily dismissed.

Attempts to get the State INEC office to comment on the governor’s latest action proved abortive as many calls to the mobile phone of the state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof James Akpa, did not connect. However, The Director of Publicity and Voter Education, Mr Ahmed Biambo, when contacted, promised to call back but failed to do so.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged INEC to explain the mystery surrounding the collection of a TVC by Bello. Mr Dickson Achadu, the PDP Director of Research and Documentation in the state, in a statement, insisted that the governor was culpable having registered twice in Abuja in 2011 and in Lokoja in 2017.

“INEC must come clear with what is happening and the circumstances surrounding the governor’s double registration, most especially that the governor has been dragged to court, having allegedly registered twice as even being alleged by INEC.

“INEC must reassure citizens of its readiness to conduct a free, fair and credible poll in 2019 as the governor’s action is making it lose public confidence. It is unimaginable that having confessed to not being able to transfer his permanent voter card before 2015 and the governor’s second registration held in Kogi Government House, Lokoja, INEC can still participate in the drama that took place at INEC office in Okene today,” the statement said.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Gov Bello in fresh controversy, picks another voter’s card in Okene

— 24th February 2018

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi  State on Friday triggered a fresh controversy about his status as a registered voter when he obtained a Temporary Voter Card (TVC) at his Okene Ward. Mr Kingsley Fanwo, the Director-General, Media and Publicity to the Governor, confirmed this in a statement he issued and circulated among media houses in…

  • How to end herdsmen/farmers crisis –Akeredolu

    — 24th February 2018

    Ondo State governor, Rotimi  Akeredolu (SAN), has  canvassed the adoption of ranching, as one of the best solutions to the protracted herders-farmers crisis across the country. The governor, who spoke during activities marking the first anniversary of his administration in Akure, said,  it would be difficult to find a lasting solution to the crisis unless…

  • Buhari to TI: Focus on facts, not fiction

    — 24th February 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari, has said while he welcomes constructive criticisms from the anti-corruption watchdog, Transparency International (TI), the organisation has a responsibility to reflect the larger picture of the concrete and verifiable achievements of his administration since it came into office in May 2015. In statement by the Senior Special Assistant to…

  • Why Kwankwaso can never be president – Ganduje

    — 24th February 2018

    •Says ex-Kano gov a day-dreamer •Over 17 attempts to reconcile us have failed The political feud between Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state, and his predecessor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, both of the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC) is not about ending anytime soon. Ganduje in this interview in Abuja, admitted that though there…

  • Obasanjo’s third force will soon DISSOLVE into APC, PDP – Prof Nwosu

    — 24th February 2018

    •Igbo should be aggressive about who becomes president in 2019 Former Minister of Health, Prof A.B.C. Nwosu, has said that the third force, which former President Olusegun Obasanjo is projecting to vote out the the present government will soon dissolve into the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In an interview…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share