Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger has called on states government to support the Nigerian military in the fight against social vices that constituted threats to national security.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Malam Jibril Ndace, in Minna on Saturday disclosed that Bello made the call during the 60th Passing Out Parade at the Nigerian Military School (NMS) in Zaria.

Bello said that the military deserves the full cooperation of also other Nigerians to overcome the onerous challenges and threats across the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bello is an ex-boy of NMS class of ’84.

“Our military is over stretched; these are the boys that will replace our retiring military officers, therefore, the school need our assistance and donation.

“I am calling for the intervention of old boys of the school and the support of other states government to help build new structures and maintain existing facilities since the school admit equal number of students from every state.”

The governor pledged the Niger government’s contribution of a 20 room hostel comprising of administrative and toilet facilities.

He also donated N500,000 to the overall best boy, Joseph Ughasoro, for being outstanding in drilling, map reading and computer science.

Governor Abubakar Bello advised the graduating students to conduct themselves in a manner that would portray the image of the school in good light always.