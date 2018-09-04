– The Sun News
Latest
4th September 2018 - Gov. Bagudu threatens to sanction contractors over poor job
4th September 2018 - Our daily drugs not in hospitals, sickle cell patients raise alarm
4th September 2018 - Gov. Bagudu threatens to sanction contractors over poor job
4th September 2018 - Federer, Sharapova crash out of US Open
4th September 2018 - INEC denies receiving N50m logistics support from Jigawa govt
4th September 2018 - Bayelsa rural communities embrace Safe Motherhood scheme
4th September 2018 - I struggled to breathe in shock US Open loss –Federer
4th September 2018 - Customs generates N140.4bn in August – Official
4th September 2018 - Plateau LG poll: APC elders seek sanction against Lalong critics
4th September 2018 - FG plans academic upgrade of FRSC academy in Enugu
Home / National / Gov. Bagudu threatens to sanction contractors over poor job
JOB

Gov. Bagudu threatens to sanction contractors over poor job

— 4th September 2018

NAN

Kebbi Governor, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, on Tuesday warned that he would sanction contractors who failed to adhere to job specifications.

‘‘I will not tolerate poor execution of work from any contractor,” he said.

Bagudu gave the warning in Birnin Kebbi in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Alhaji Abubakar Dakingari.

He issued the warning after he received a complaint from the Emir of Zuru, Alhaji Muhammadu Sami on the poor execution of Zuru township roads by the contractors.

READ ALSO INEC denies receiving N50m logistics support from Jigawa govt

Bagudu also faulted the state engineers for poor monitoring of ongoing projects across the state and warned them to live up to their responsibilities.

The governor appealed to communities to always report erring contractors to his office for appropriate action.

“My administration is constructing 367 kilometres of road network throughout the state, with Sakaba- Dan-Kolo Road in Zuru Emirate as the longest.

“I am not happy about the rehabilitation of Maga-Ribah Road where the government expended more than N500 million but portholes have started resurfacing,” he said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

JOB

Gov. Bagudu threatens to sanction contractors over poor job

— 4th September 2018

NAN Kebbi Governor, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, on Tuesday warned that he would sanction contractors who failed to adhere to job specifications. ‘‘I will not tolerate poor execution of work from any contractor,” he said. Bagudu gave the warning in Birnin Kebbi in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Alhaji Abubakar Dakingari. He issued the…

  • SICKLE CELL

    Our daily drugs not in hospitals, sickle cell patients raise alarm

    — 4th September 2018

    Sola Ojo, Kaduna Some people living with sickle cell anaemia, in Kaduna State, have sent save-our-soul message to Governor Nasir el-Rufai to help make their everyday drugs available at public hospitals across the state. This was the centre of discussion when Bako Youth Development Foundation, a sickle cell support group paid a courtesy call on…

  • contractors

    Gov. Bagudu threatens to sanction contractors over poor job

    — 4th September 2018

    NAN Kebbi State Governor, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, on Tuesday warned that he would sanction contractors who failed to adhere to job specifications. ‘‘I will not tolerate poor execution of work from any contractor,” he said. Bagudu gave the warning in Birnin Kebbi in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Alhaji Abubakar Dakingari. He issued…

  • inec

    INEC denies receiving N50m logistics support from Jigawa govt

    — 4th September 2018

    NAN The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied a newspaper report that it recently received N50 million from the government of Jigawa for logistics. Dr. Mahmud Isah, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, made the clarification in a statement in Dutse, on Tuesday. Isah said that the commission had not received any…

  • BAYELSA

    Bayelsa rural communities embrace Safe Motherhood scheme

    — 4th September 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa In its bid to spread the safe motherhood message to the nooks and crannies of the state, the Safe Motherhood Sensitisation Sub-Committee has been visiting more communities in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area. Korokorosei’s Community Development Committee (CDC) chairman, Mr. Francis Jephthah, said the community as a whole would embrace the safe…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share