The Sun News
Latest
4th July 2018 - Gov. Bagudu donates vocational tools to Kebbi inmates
4th July 2018 - Ekiti guber: Fayemi visits Buhari
4th July 2018 - Natives protest high cost of burial in Anambra community
4th July 2018 - Ogun House of Reps aspirant dumps APC for SDP
4th July 2018 - Kano police nab robbery gang leader, chase fleeing members
4th July 2018 - $10.3tr investment needed to meet global oil demand – OPEC
4th July 2018 - Mexico president-elect shuns guards, asks ‘people’ for protection
4th July 2018 - Buhari’s body language gave rise to wanton killings, says Sule Lamido
4th July 2018 - Court orders Navy to release Ayade’s aide, two others
4th July 2018 - Youths urged to evolve innovative ideas for national devt.
Home / National / Gov. Bagudu donates vocational tools to Kebbi inmates
BAGUDU

Gov. Bagudu donates vocational tools to Kebbi inmates

— 4th July 2018

Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has donated vocational tools to inmates serving various jail terms in prisons across the state as part of efforts to complements the effort of Federal Government and Nigerian Prison Service (NPS) in the reformation, rehabilitation and reintegration of prisoners.

The items he donated included 39 set of Sewing Machines, 150 pieces of Mattresses, 1 carton each of charcoal and electric pressing Irons, 1 set of Welding Machine,  a set of Carpentry Tools, Assorted Drugs, Disinfectants, among other sundry valuables.

Governor Bagudu, while handing over the tools to the Prisons Service in Birnin-Kebbi, through his Senior Special Assistant (SSA), Alh. Nafi’u Magini, on Wednesday said, “The gesture was borne out of my compassion to inmates in prison custody and to contributes my Administration’s quota in Prisoners’ Vocational Trainings and Skill Acquisitions. I will not relent in my efforts to assist the Prisons in Kebbi State”.

In his remarks, the Controller of Prisons in Charge of Kebbi State Command, Alhaji Sani Adamu Potiskum,  recalled how Governor Bagudu had been assisting the Prisons Service in the state  especially during Ramadan, Sallah, Christmas and other festive periods.

Said he, “On behalf of the Controller General of Prisons  Ja’afaru Ahmed, I wish to thanked his Excellency immensely for deeming it fit to help and address the plight of inmates”.

“Your Excellency Sir, I am assuring you that this tools will be evenly distributed to all the 10 Prison Formations in Kebbi State Command.

“I want to seized this opportunity to appealed to Politicians, Wealthy Individuals, Corporate Bodies, non-governmental organisations and religious institutions in Kebbi State to replicate similar gesture.”

The event which took place at Medium Security Prison in Birnin-Kebbi, was witnessed by Senior Prisons Officers including Deputy Controller of Prisons in Charge Medicals DCP Ummu M. Mustapha, DCP. Mamuda U. Mato officer In Charge Medium Security Prison Birnin Kebbi, and CSP. Idris Garba officer in Charge Birnin Kebbi Old Prison, and Representatives of Kebbi State Government led by Mr. Abubakar Kalgo, among others.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BAGUDU

Gov. Bagudu donates vocational tools to Kebbi inmates

— 4th July 2018

Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has donated vocational tools to inmates serving various jail terms in prisons across the state as part of efforts to complements the effort of Federal Government and Nigerian Prison Service (NPS) in the reformation, rehabilitation and reintegration of prisoners. The items he donated included 39 set…

  • FAYEMI

    Ekiti guber: Fayemi visits Buhari

    — 4th July 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Twelve days to the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti State, candidate of the All Progressives Congress  (APC), Dr. Kayode Fayemi has met with President Muhammadu Buhari. Fayemi, dressed in white Agbada was seen leaving the Presidential Villa at about 12.30pm. The purpose of visit was not known and as the former…

  • ANAMBRA

    Natives protest high cost of burial in Anambra community

    — 4th July 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Stakeholders in Eziowelle community in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, on Tuesday, raised the alarm over what they called have high cost of burial in the community allegedly caused by the town union leadership. According to the stakeholders, the situation in the community had forced some people to abandon…

  • OGUN

    Ogun House of Reps aspirant dumps APC for SDP

    — 4th July 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta An aspirant for the position of House of Representatives under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abeokuta South Federal Constituency in Ogun State, Ayoade Adesina, on Wednesday, dumped the APC and joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP). Adesina, while registering as a member of SDP at the state party secretariat in…

  • POLICE

    Kano police nab robbery gang leader, chase fleeing members

    — 4th July 2018

    Desmond Mgboh, Kano The Kano State Police Command has nabbed the leader of a notorious three-man robbery gang, identified as Alhaji  Mujahid Suleman. The suspect, currently cooling off at the Bompai headquarters of the police command, in the state capital, was picked a few days ago following a diligent investigation by plain clothed officers of…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share