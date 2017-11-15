Gov. Badaru’s aide accused of illegal diversion of N7.5m
— 15th November 2017
From: Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse
The Jigawa State chapter of the Scrap and Allied Dealers Co-op (Yan
gwangwan) has petitioned the state House of Assembly alleging that the
Special Assistance to Governor Muhammad Abubakar Badaru on economic
empowerment, Abba Mujaddadi, illegally diverted N7.5 million.
The petition from the Secretary to the association was presented
before the Jigawa State House of Assembly by member representing Dutse
Constituency, Hon. Musa Sule Dutse, during the house sitting, on
Wednesday.
The petition Mujaddadi of illegal diversion of the fund granted to the scrap dealers association for
unknown purposes.
When contacted, the Special Assistant to the governor, Alhaji Abba Mujaddadi, said he was not aware of any illegal diversion of money meant for any people.
Mujaddadi said, “I’m only aware of the issuance of a cheque to one
Company, Amam and Ihsan Company, by Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji
Muhammed Badaru Abubakar, which incidentally is owned by the chairman
scrap and allied dealers association”.
Mujaddadi said the complaint had been on since the issuance of that money by
some aggrieved members that felt the money should be shared across
all its members.
He said further, “To the best of my knowledge that money was issued
to the Amam and Ihsan company which had earlier applied for the
support from government and the company was given”, he stated.
Post Views:
12
Leave a reply