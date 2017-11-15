The Sun News
15th November 2017 - Gov. Badaru’s aide accused of illegal diversion of N7.5m
15th November 2017 - S’ Africa: Poverty, unemployment responsible for killing of two Nigerians – envoy
15th November 2017 - BREAKING: Senate gives IGP Ibrahim Idris 24-hrs ultimatum to restore Obiano’s security aides
15th November 2017 - Op. PYTHON DANCE II: Igbo group sues FG, Army for N100m
15th November 2017 - Rivers govt. rejects Police’s report on Wike’s convoy attack
15th November 2017 - 7 illegal gold miners nabbed in Osun
15th November 2017 - Amaechi commended for saving maritime academy from extinction
15th November 2017 - 26 inmates regain freedom in Delta
15th November 2017 - Russia 2018: Nigeria not going as spectator – Sport Minister
15th November 2017 - Buhari begs Anambra voters to vote APC Saturday
Gov. Badaru's aide accused of illegal diversion of N7.5m

Gov. Badaru’s aide accused of illegal diversion of N7.5m

— 15th November 2017

From: Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

The Jigawa State chapter of the Scrap and Allied Dealers Co-op (Yan

gwangwan) has petitioned the state House of Assembly alleging that the

Special Assistance to Governor Muhammad Abubakar Badaru on economic

empowerment, Abba Mujaddadi, illegally ‎diverted N7.5 million.

The ‎petition from the Secretary to the association was presented

before the Jigawa State House of Assembly by member representing Dutse

Constituency, Hon. Musa Sule Dutse, during the house sitting, on

Wednesday.

The petition Mujaddadi of illegal diversion of the fund granted to the scrap dealers association for

unknown purposes.

When contacted, the Special Assistant to the governor, Alhaji Abba Mujaddadi, said he was not aware of any illegal diversion of money meant for any people.

Mujaddadi said, “I’m only aware of the issuance of a cheque ‎to one

Company, Amam and Ihsan Company, by Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji

Muhammed Badaru Abubakar, which incidentally is owned by the chairman

scrap and allied dealers association”.

Mujaddadi said the complaint had been on since the issuance of that money by

some aggrieved members ‎that felt the money should be shared across

all its members.

He said further, “To the best of my knowledge that money was issued

to the Amam and Ihsan company which had earlier applied for‎ the

support from government and the company was given”, he stated.


