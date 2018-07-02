The Sun News
KAZAURE

Gov. Badaru mourns ex-Chair FCSC, Shuaibu Kazaure

— 2nd July 2018

Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State has mourned  the death of former Chairman Federal Civil Service Commission, Alhaji Shuaibu Kazaure, who died, on Monday, after a protracted illness.

Governor Badaru said he received the sad news of the death of Alhaji Shuaibu with shock and described the deceased as an elder in the state who served the nation in various capacities such as Federal Commissioner of Aviation in 1976 to 1979.

According to a statement issued by the governors Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Bello Zaki, it said that the deceased was Chairman Committee for the Relocation of the Federal Capital from Lagos to Abuja, and subsequently Chairman Federal Civil service Commission for ten years, from 1986 to 1996.

“The governor, on behalf of the government and people of Jigawa State commiserates with the Emir of Kazaure, the deceased family and entire Muslim Ummah for the irreparable loss.

“He prayed to Almighty Allah to grant him Jannatul Firdausi and to give his family the fortitude to bear the loss.”

