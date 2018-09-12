– The Sun News
Cameroonian refugees

Gov. Ayade raises alarm over influx of Cameroonian refugees in C/River

— 12th September 2018

NAN

Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River has raised alarm over the increasing number of Cameroonian refugees in the state following the arm struggle and demand of Ambazonia Republic in Cameroon.

Ayade said this when the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, paid him a courtesy visit in Calabar on Wednesday.

The Senate President was in Cross River to solicit delegates support for his presidential aspiration.

Ayade told Saraki that Cross River was currently facing security challenges with the discovery of 27 illegal routes used by the Cameroonians to gain access into the state.

“With the recent Ambazonia crisis, a lot of tension has been created in the state. It is so bad that as of today, Cross River has over 4,000 Cameroonian refugees.

READ ALSO Ayade offers employment to over 200 widows

“We have about seven camps where we are keeping these refugees and over 27 illegal routes where these Cameroonians gain access into the state.

“It is so bad that the arm struggle has led to a situation where Cross River has become a recruitment ground for mercenary to prosecute the war in Cameroon,’’ he said.

He commended Saraki for coming out to seek for the office of the president, adding that he had the capacity to lead Nigeria to a greater height.

Earlier, Saraki said that Nigeria needed a digital president abreast with the new world social order.

According to him, Nigeria desires a government that is private sector inclusive, and the time for Nigeria to witness a dynamic leadership is now.

“I am in Cross River to solicit delegates support in the forthcoming presidential primaries of the People’s Democratic Party.

“I have the intellectual ability and capacity to rule Nigeria and that is why I am soliciting the support of all Nigeria to achieve this aim,’’ he said.

