Gov. Amosun announces intention to contest Ogun senatorial seat

Moshood Adebayo

Governor ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State has announced his intention to run for the Senate of the Ogun Central Senatorial District under the umbrella of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state in the 2019 general election.

Governor Amosun made his decision known, on Wednesday, at the stakeholders meeting of the party held at the MITROS hall of the Gateway Annex, Abeokuta, the state capital.

Details later…