– The Sun News
Latest
5th September 2018 - Gov. Amosun announces intention to contest Ogun senatorial seat
5th September 2018 - How to curtail fake news – Okowa
5th September 2018 - Sokoto Yoruba community chieftain urges support for Saraki’s presidential bid
5th September 2018 - Uncertainty over minimum wage as committee submits reports
5th September 2018 - NUJ presidential aspirant makes case for journalists
5th September 2018 - Abia ex-deputy gov. decries alleged abandonment of Isialangwa dry port
5th September 2018 - Kebbi APC endorses Buhari, Bagudu for re-election
5th September 2018 - Russian calls for political solution for Syria’s Idlib region
5th September 2018 - MAUTECH gets first female registrar
5th September 2018 - Tennis: Nadal ‘bagelled’ but survives Thiem test to reach semis
Home / Cover / National / Gov. Amosun announces intention to contest Ogun senatorial seat
OGUN

Gov. Amosun announces intention to contest Ogun senatorial seat

— 5th September 2018

Moshood Adebayo

Governor ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State has announced his intention to run for the Senate of  the Ogun Central Senatorial District under the umbrella of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state in the 2019 general election.

Governor Amosun made his decision known, on Wednesday, at the stakeholders meeting of the party held at the MITROS hall of the Gateway Annex, Abeokuta, the state capital.

Details later…

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

OGUN

Gov. Amosun announces intention to contest Ogun senatorial seat

— 5th September 2018

Moshood Adebayo Governor ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State has announced his intention to run for the Senate of  the Ogun Central Senatorial District under the umbrella of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state in the 2019 general election. Governor Amosun made his decision known, on Wednesday, at the stakeholders meeting of the party held…

  • FAKE NEWS

    How to curtail fake news – Okowa

    — 5th September 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba Worried by the collective damage the propagation of fake news is causing to the nation’s polity, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, on Wednesday, implored journalists to focus on reports targeted at holding those in authority to account. Okowa said until reports are focused on holding leadership to account, fake news will…

  • YORUBA COMMUNITY

    Sokoto Yoruba community chieftain urges support for Saraki’s presidential bid

    — 5th September 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto A chieftain of Yoruba Community, in Sokoto State, Prince Babatunde Ojigi, has applauded the recent declaration of the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, to vie for presidency on platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019. Speaking with Daily Sun, on Wednesday, Ojigi, who is also Special Adviser on Political Matters…

  • minimum wage

    Uncertainty over minimum wage as committee submits reports

    — 5th September 2018

    NAN As uncertainty mount over the actual amount agreed by stakeholders for the national minimum wage, concerns have been raised whether September will still be feasible for the implementation. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government had promised that the new minimum wage would take effect from September 2018. The Vice…

  • nuj

    NUJ presidential aspirant makes case for journalists

    — 5th September 2018

    NAN Mr Chris Isiguzo, a presidential aspirant in the forthcoming delegates’ conference of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), says his administration’s priority is to ensure better working conditions for journalists in Nigeria. Isiguzo made this promise in a manifesto on Wednesday in Calabar during his campaign tour of the Cross River council of the…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share