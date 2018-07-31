“True safety and security is more than just a camera on a building.

It is about securing your networks, preventing disasters, responding to threats, and communicating across channels, sectors and boundaries. And it’s about planning and collaborating. Network security and physical security are converging. Are you ready?”

Kenneth Trump ( Security expert)

The newspaper headlines were catchy and captivating enough: ‘Abducted school girls rescued’. ‘Pastor held for school girls’ abduction’. ‘Jubilation over school girls’ release’. Excitement ran high. Adrenaline pumped through the blood vessels. Heartbeats heightened. Eyes dilated. For the avid readers – and there were millions all over Nigeria and beyond – the palpable sense of wonder was how this feat was achieved, within so short a time. And where else but Lagos, the Centre of Excellence!

That excerpt is taken from a piece written by yours truly on 8th March, 2016 and aptly titled: ‘Ambode and the prompt release of abducted school girls’. Yet, it is but one of the several commendable efforts on the part of the resourceful governor of Lagos State to ensure the safety of lives and property. It falls squarely in tandem with Section 14, Sub-section 2(b) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, which is one of the primary purposes of government.

The other is the process of facilitating and fostering the welfare of its citizenry. Any government, anywhere in the world that fails to be the protective and providing father-figure and guarantee both does not qualify as one. No amount of propaganda or nauseating excuses can change that. None. Period!