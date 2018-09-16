– The Sun News
Latest
16th September 2018 - Gov. Ambode says religious leaders development partners
16th September 2018 - Golden Eaglets will develop into future Super Eagles, says Garba
16th September 2018 - Why we must continue to pray for Buhari
16th September 2018 - Some of our policy guidelines are misleading
16th September 2018 - God is ready to help Nigeria
16th September 2018 - Osinbajo tasks Christians on integrity, hard work
16th September 2018 - The bloodbath in Plateau
16th September 2018 - 2019: Why South-west will not vote for Buhari again – Adetokunmbo Pearse
16th September 2018 - Bichi’s appointment: Nigeria deserves president that’ll give all sense of belonging – Saraki
16th September 2018 - 2019: Be vigilant, Navy charges personnel
Home / National / Gov. Ambode says religious leaders development partners

Gov. Ambode says religious leaders development partners

— 16th September 2018
NAN
Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Sunday said he appreciated the contributions of religious leaders towards the development of the State.
Ambode, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr Idiat Adebule, expressed his appreciation at the Presentation of Staff of Office to the Chief Imam of Lagos,  Alhaji Sulaimon Abou-Nolla.
He described spiritual leaders as development partners and pillars in the effort to bring greater progress and prosperity to the state.
The governor commended the religious leaders for their roles in sustaining and promoting peaceful coexistence and religious tolerance in Lagos State.
“’Your contributions have greatly aided government’s efforts in the delivery of services and dividends of democracy to the people, especially those at the grassroots.
“’Your roles in raising awareness and influencing attitudes, behaviors and practices, have also helped us to enjoy relative peace in the state, ” he said.
Ambode congratulated the newly installed Chief Iman and urged other Muslim leaders and groups to support him.
Speaking, Sheik Abdul-Hafeez Abou, Executive Chairman, Lagos Central Mosque Council, called for cooperation and peaceful coexistence among Muslims.
Abou also assured Nigerians that the Muslim community in the country would play a significant role in the country’s bid to ensure a peace during and after the 2019 general elections.
“As we countdown to another election year, we pray to sustain sanctity of tolerance, honesty and trustworthiness. May Allah make it easy and successful, ” he said.
In his lecture, Prof. Tajudeen Gbadamosi, President, Muslim Community of Lagos State, urged the Muslim faithful to cooperate and respect the new Chief Imam as his installation was divine.
“We will continue to pray that God will protect and grant him wisdom as the shepherd and guardian of our faith,” he said.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)  reports that notable among the 58  recognised personalities conferred with different Chieftaincy titles were the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Sen. Bola Tinubu, who was conferred with the title“Asiwaju Adinni of Lagos State”.
Gov. Rauf Aregbesola of Osun was also conferred with the title “Waziri Adinni of Lagos State”.
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Gov. Ambode says religious leaders development partners

— 16th September 2018

NAN Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Sunday said he appreciated the contributions of religious leaders towards the development of the State. Ambode, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr Idiat Adebule, expressed his appreciation at the Presentation of Staff of Office to the Chief Imam of Lagos,  Alhaji Sulaimon Abou-Nolla. He described spiritual…

  • OSINBAJO

    Osinbajo tasks Christians on integrity, hard work

    — 16th September 2018

    Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Saturday, called on Christians to imbibe the culture of integrity and hard work, in order to engender growth and development in the country. The vice president made the call while speaking on  the topic ‘The Christian Politics  and Nation Building’ at the 50th anniversary of Church of…

  • pearse

    2019: Why South-west will not vote for Buhari again – Adetokunmbo Pearse

    — 16th September 2018

    Willy Eya Dr Adetokunbo Pearse is the chairman, Strategy and mobilization, Social Democratic Party (S.W) and deputy chairman, Media and publicity committee, SDP national convention. In this interview, he said that from the circumstances on the ground, the people of South-west would not vote for President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019, among other issues. Excerpts: Not…

  • NIGERIA

    Bichi’s appointment: Nigeria deserves president that’ll give all sense of belonging – Saraki

    — 16th September 2018

    Senate President Bukola Saraki has urged Nigerians to ensure they vote in a president who understands democracy and is capable of giving all ethnic nationalities a sense of belonging, in the 2019 general elections. This was just as Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has called on all aspirants gunning for the presidential ticket of…

  • NAVY

    2019: Be vigilant, Navy charges personnel

    — 16th September 2018

    Philip Nwosu The Nigerian Navy has charged its personnel to be prepared for deployment to maintain peace and work for the unity of the country, especially as the 2019 general elections draw near. Flag Officer Commanding, Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC), Rear Admiral Stanford Enoch, who gave the charge, maintained that as the general elections draw…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]