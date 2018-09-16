Gov. Ambode says religious leaders development partners

NAN

Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Sunday said he appreciated the contributions of religious leaders towards the development of the State.

Ambode, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr Idiat Adebule, expressed his appreciation at the Presentation of Staff of Office to the Chief Imam of Lagos, Alhaji Sulaimon Abou-Nolla.

He described spiritual leaders as development partners and pillars in the effort to bring greater progress and prosperity to the state. The governor commended the religious leaders for their roles in sustaining and promoting peaceful coexistence and religious tolerance in Lagos State. READ ALSO Why we must continue to pray for Buhari “’Your contributions have greatly aided government’s efforts in the delivery of services and dividends of democracy to the people, especially those at the grassroots.

“’Your roles in raising awareness and influencing attitudes, behaviors and practices, have also helped us to enjoy relative peace in the state, ” he said.

Ambode congratulated the newly installed Chief Iman and urged other Muslim leaders and groups to support him.

Speaking, Sheik Abdul-Hafeez Abou, Executive Chairman, Lagos Central Mosque Council, called for cooperation and peaceful coexistence among Muslims.

Abou also assured Nigerians that the Muslim community in the country would play a significant role in the country’s bid to ensure a peace during and after the 2019 general elections.

“As we countdown to another election year, we pray to sustain sanctity of tolerance, honesty and trustworthiness. May Allah make it easy and successful, ” he said.

In his lecture, Prof. Tajudeen Gbadamosi, President, Muslim Community of Lagos State, urged the Muslim faithful to cooperate and respect the new Chief Imam as his installation was divine. “We will continue to pray that God will protect and grant him wisdom as the shepherd and guardian of our faith,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that notable among the 58 recognised personalities conferred with different Chieftaincy titles were the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Sen. Bola Tinubu, who was conferred with the title“Asiwaju Adinni of Lagos State”.

Gov. Rauf Aregbesola of Osun was also conferred with the title “Waziri Adinni of Lagos State”.