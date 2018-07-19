– The Sun News
Home / Health / Gov. Ajimobi says new pediatric and maternity centre ready in 6 months

Gov. Ajimobi says new pediatric and maternity centre ready in 6 months

— 19th July 2018

NAN

Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, has said that the pediatric and maternity centre being constructed by his administration would be completed in Jan. 2019.

The governor made this disclosure after he was conducted round the project by Dr Azeez Adeduntan, the State Commissioner for Health on Thursday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new pediatric and maternity centre under construction is located at the abandoned orthopedic hospital, Jericho, Ibadan.

According to to the governor, the project will be completed in six months' time.

According to to the governor, the project will be completed in six months’ time.

Ajimobi said the idea was to establish a centre, where all health services would be rendered to the people of the state.

“The idea is to establish a hospital, where all health services would be made available for the treatment of  various ailments,” he said.

He said that his administration would not relent in his effort to transform all the sectors of the economy in the state.

The governor demanded for a master plan of the entire land, suggesting the demolition of the old structure that served as a store for the state Hospital Management Board.

Ajimobi suggested that a fence be constructed round the hospital to have the Jericho chest hospital and the new pediatric and maternity centre within the same compound.

The governor, who stated that his administration would work till the last day, said he would complete all ongoing projects before the expiration of his tenure.

