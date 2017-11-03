The Sun News
GOtv takes NextGen search 3 to Ibadan

— 3rd November 2017

The third edition of the GOtv Boxing NextGen Search will hold in Ibadan, Oyo State, from 16-18 November. According to a statement issued by Flykite Promotions, organisers of GOtv Boxing NextGen Search, the programme will hold at Walan Hotel (formerly D’Rovans Hotel), Ring Road, Ibadan.

GOtv Boxing NextGen Search, conceived to discover amateur boxers on the verge of turning professional, is open to talented boxers from across the country, who are aged between 18 and 25. Participating boxers, explained the organisers, will take part in sparring sessions where they will evaluated by some of Nigeria’s best boxing coaches, including Joe Mensah and Obisia Nwakpa. The organisers added that accommodation will be given free to boxers from outside Ibadan and environs adjudged by the coaches to have made the cut.

According to the statement, the GOtv NextGen search 3 is a continuation of the promise made by Mr. Adewunmi Ogunsanya (SAN), Chairman of GOtv Boxing, to revamp boxing in Nigeria.

“We are delighted that Nigerian boxing has made appreciable progress since GOtv intervened through GOtv Boxing Night in 2014.But we are not yet where we want the sport to be. To take the sport to the next level, the progress needs to be sustained and fast-tracked.”

“This is what we are doing with GOtv Boxing NextGen Search, which is a programme aimed at unearthing hidden boxing talents with a vast scope for development and having the best coaches equip them with skills to make them world beaters.

This, we think, is the way to go,” the statement quoted Ogunsanya, who is also Chairman, MultiChoice Nigeria, as saying.

GOtv Boxing NextGen Search 3 is the first edition of the programme to hold outside Lagos. The programme debuted in February 2016 and attracted over 100 boxers from accross the country, out of which 28 were selected. Many of those selected have fought at different editions of GOtv Boxing Night. Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde, the rising light welterweight star and winner of the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy for the best boxer at GOtv Boxing Night 11, was discovered at the maiden edition.

Other boxers who emerged from the Next Gen search who have fought professionally include Matthew Obinna, Osamudiamen “Chiso” Goodluck and Chukuwebuka “Wise King” Ezewudo.

The second edition of programme held in August 2016 and was attended by an equal amount of aspiring professional boxers, out of which 20 were selected and provided grooming in boxing camp by accomplished coaches.

