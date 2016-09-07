GOtv Boxing Night: Nigeria, Ghana rekindle rivalry

The age-old sporting rivalry between Nigeria and Ghana will be revived at GOtv Boxing Night 9 holding at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos, on 2 October.

Included in the fight line-up for the event are two international challenge bouts. One is between Olaide “Fijaborn”, national champion, and elite Ghanaian boxer, Raphael Kwabena King. The other international challenge bout will see national lightweight champion Oto “Joe Boy” Joseph square up to Ghana’s Richard Amenfu.

The fight line-up was announced by the event organisers, Flykite Promotions, at a press conference in Lagos on Tuesday. Jenkins Alumona, Managing Director, Flykite Promotions, described the two Ghanaian boxers as crack opponents, saying they were carefully chosen to give their Nigerian opponents very tough fights.

“King and Amenfu are highly rated in their country which, as we know, is one of Africa’s boxing powerhouses. They have been picked to provide tough tests for our boxers and fans can expect blockbuster bouts. There is the additional edge of national pride and massive bragging rights,” explained Alumona.

He added that GOtv Boxing Night 9 will, for the first time, feature more than six bouts, which is in celebration of the country’s independence and the fifth anniversary of GOtv operations in October. The event will have the national cruiserweight title fight between Idowu “ID Cabasa” Okusote and Ekeng “Fighting Policeman” Henshaw. In another lightweight bout, Sikiru “Omo Iya Eleja” Shogbesan will duel with Prince “Lion” Nwoye. The light middleweight division will provide a challenge bout between Semiu “Jagaban” Olapade and Ebubechukwu “Coded Man” Edeh, while Kabiru “KB Godson” Towolawi will face Emmanuel “Mopol Man” Igwe in a light heavyweight challenge contest. Another light heavyweight clash pits reigning champion, Jude ‘Great Jude” Iloh against Adewale “Masevex” Masebinu.

The best boxer at the event, which will be broadcast live on SuperSport in 47 African countries, will go home with a cash prize of N1.5million and the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy.

The cash prize, explained the sponsors, has been increased in celebration of the country’s independence and GOtv’s fifth anniversary.