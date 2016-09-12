GOtv Boxing Night 9: ‘Ghana must go,’ Fijaborn tells Ghanaian opponent

National light welterweight boxing champion, Olaide “Fijaborn” Fijabi, has declared that Raphael Kwabena King, his Ghanaian opponent at GOtv Boxing Night 9, will leave Nigeria wishing he never came after their international challenge contest billed for 2 October at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos. Fijabi was responding to the Ghanaian’s boast that he would be the first boxer to defeat him.

“King was quoted in the papers as saying he would defeat me. I believe he was misquoted. He said he has seen me fight on a number of occasions and I congratulate him on that. What I want to say, however, is that everybody at the venue will enjoy the fight except him. Nigeria is bigger than Ghana and I will prove that to him. Ghana must fall,” he boasted.

Another Ghanaian billed for the seven fight event, Richard Amefun, had also been warned by his Nigerian opponent, Oto “Joe Boy” Joseph, the national lightweight champion, to expect defeat.

Joe Boy, a knockout specialist, said Amefun had been deceived into thinking that he is in the elite class by the low-level boxers he had been beating in his country.

“He claims to have fought world champions. I am not yet one, but I will show him that I am on my way to becoming one. Amefun will see hell,” bragged Joe Boy.

GOtv Boxing Night 9 will feature five other fights, including the national cruiserweight title clash between Idowu “ID Cabasa”Okusote and Ekeng “Fighting Policeman”Henshaw, heavyweight challenge bout between Jude “Great Jude” Iloh and Adewale “Masevex” Masebinu, as well as a national lightweight clash between Sikiru “Omo Iya Eleja” Shogbesan and Prince “Lion” Nwoye.

Other fights are the national lightweight duel between Semiu “Jagaban” Olapade and Ebube “Coded Man” Edeh and the light heavyweight encounter between Kabiru “Godson”Towolawi and Emmanuel “Mopol Man” Igwe.

The best boxer at the event will go home with a cash prize of N1.5million.