GOtv-Boxing-Night-Logo-300-400x230

GOtv Boxing Night 9: Fijabi, Joe Boy will regret fighting us, Ghanaian opponents boast

— 8th September 2016

Ghana’s Raphael Kwabena King, who is billed to fight Nigeria’s Olaide “Fijaborn” Fijabi has boasted his opponent will taste defeat when they face each other in an international light welterweight challenge bout at GOtv Boxing Night 9 on 2 October.
The event, billed for the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium in Lagos, will feature six other fights.
Speaking in Lagos shortly after arrival on Monday, King said he is familiar with the way Fijabi fights, having watched him on television during editions of GOtv Boxing Night, and he is confident of handing him his first defeat.
“I have seen him fight many times and he is way below my standard. I have fought tougher boxers, including world champions. Fijabi has lost before stepping into the ring. Ghana has won. We are better than Nigeria in sports and I will prove that by beating Fijabi hands down,” bragged King.
His compatriot, Richard Amenfu, who comes up against national lightweight champion, Oto “Joe Boy” Joseph, in an international challenge bout, also dismissed his Nigerian opponent as inferior to him. Echoing King, Amenfu said the two Ghanaians are in Nigeria to reinforce the country’s supremacy over Nigeria.
“Oto who?” he asked derisively. “Ghana has far better boxers than this guy and anybody in Nigeria. We will wipe the floor with your lot and it does not matter that the bouts are taking place in your country,” ranted Amenfu.
Other fights on the card include the national cruiserweight title clash between incumbent champion, Ekeng “Fighting Policeman” Henshaw and Idowu “ID Cabasa” Okusote; lightweight challenge bout between Sikiru “Omo Iya Eleja” Shogbesan and Prince “Lion” Nwoye; and the light middleweight encounter between Semiu “Jagaban” Olapade and Ebubechukwu “Coded Man” Edeh.
In the light heavyweight division, Kabiru “KB Godson” Towolawi will face Emmanuel “Mopol Man” Igwe, while national champion Jude ‘Great Jude” Iloh takes on Adewale “Masevex” Masebinu.
The best boxer at the event, which will be broadcast live on SuperSport in 47 African countries, will go home with a cash prize of N1.5million and the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy.
According to the sponsors, the cash prize was increased by half a million naira in commemoration of the country’s independence and GOtv’s fifth anniversary.

nbs

Telecom sector’s contribution to GDP rises to 10%

— 8th September 2016

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that Nigeria’s telecommunications sector has recorded its biggest addition to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in six years, under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari. This it explained was because the sector for the first time in six years, is contributing as much as 9.8 per cent of…

  • cmyk logo on yellow

    MTN plans bond sale to raise $1bn NCC fine

    — 8th September 2016

    By Omodele Adigun with agency report MTN Group has appointed four banks to organise fixed-income securities investors’ fora as it seeks fund to settle the $1 billion fine imposed by the National Communications Commission (NCC), among other pressing needs. The Johannesburg-based company said in a statement on Wednesday that it has mandated Barclays Bank Plc,…

  • cbn

    Tackling hurdles frustrating forex liquidity in Nigeria

    — 8th September 2016

    By Amechi Ogbonna The refusal of commercial banks to sell $50,000 weekly from the Diaspora remittances to Bureaux De Change (BDCs) as mandated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), leaves a sour taste in the mouth of stakeholders. This is coming after nine banks were recently accused by the CBN of breaching the Treasury…

  • Hadiza bala usman

    NPA to investigate $1.5bn loss from oil sector monopoly

    — 8th September 2016

    By Adewale Sanyaolu The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has vowed to investigate complaints of monopoly in the oil and gas sector. Managing Director of NPA, Hajia Hadiza Bala Usman, gave the assurance during an inspection of Snake Island Integrated Free Zone (SIIFZ) and Nigerdock in Lagos yesterday. Bala Usman maintained that NPA under her watch…

  • ipman cc

    LINC, IPMAN partner to boost petroleum products availability

    — 8th September 2016

    By Moses Akaigwe The Federal Government’s partial deregulation of the downstream oil and gas sub-sector received a boost recently when two major players in the industry signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to forge a strategic partnership that will enhance the benefits of the exercise, especially in the area of availability of refined products. LINC…

  • NSE

    NSE market cap garners N6.4bn

    — 8th September 2016

    … As NSE flags off 2016 essay competition By Chinenye Anuforo Trading activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday, took a positive turn as it halted the bearish trend which had persisted for three consecutive trading sessions with the All Share Index rising  by 0.1 per cent to close at 27,522.62 points. Also, market capitalisation…

  • Onaiyekan-2

    … As Onaiyakan, Iwuanyanwu task president on economy

    — 8th September 2016

    From Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja and George Onyejiuwa, Owerri For Nigeria to emerge out of  recession President Muhammadu Buhari must broaden his economic team, Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyakan advised yesterday. Similarly, former Political Adviser to ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, Prof. ABC Nwosu asked the President to listen to calls for the restructuring of the…

  • Orji-Kalu-360x271

    Give Buhari more time, Kalu begs Nigerians

    — 8th September 2016

    From Fred Itua, Abuja Eminent businessman and former governor of Abia State, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu has appealed to Nigerians to give President Muhammadu Buhari more time to deliver on his campaign promises, saying that one year was insufficient to judge an administration that has a four-year life span. Kalu, who spoke on Tuesday night,…

  • OkezieIkpeazu

    Abia to conduct LG polls after 8 years

    — 8th September 2016

    From Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia Abia State executive council has directed the State Independent National Electoral Commission (ABSIEC) to announce a date for local government election before the end of the year. The  state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Bonnie Iwuoha dropped this  hint yesterday as part of decisions of the state executive council meeting….

  • Police-IGP-1

    Group condemns call to charge Arthur Eze with terrorism

    — 8th September 2016

    By Sunday Ani A group of Igbo youths under the auspices of Concerned Igbo Youths, has condemned the petition to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) by some leaders of Abagana community in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State, urging him to arrest and prosecute the chairman of Atlas Oranto Petroleum, Prince Arthur Eze,…

