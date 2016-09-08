GOtv Boxing Night 9: Fijabi, Joe Boy will regret fighting us, Ghanaian opponents boast

Ghana’s Raphael Kwabena King, who is billed to fight Nigeria’s Olaide “Fijaborn” Fijabi has boasted his opponent will taste defeat when they face each other in an international light welterweight challenge bout at GOtv Boxing Night 9 on 2 October.

The event, billed for the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium in Lagos, will feature six other fights.

Speaking in Lagos shortly after arrival on Monday, King said he is familiar with the way Fijabi fights, having watched him on television during editions of GOtv Boxing Night, and he is confident of handing him his first defeat.

“I have seen him fight many times and he is way below my standard. I have fought tougher boxers, including world champions. Fijabi has lost before stepping into the ring. Ghana has won. We are better than Nigeria in sports and I will prove that by beating Fijabi hands down,” bragged King.

His compatriot, Richard Amenfu, who comes up against national lightweight champion, Oto “Joe Boy” Joseph, in an international challenge bout, also dismissed his Nigerian opponent as inferior to him. Echoing King, Amenfu said the two Ghanaians are in Nigeria to reinforce the country’s supremacy over Nigeria.

“Oto who?” he asked derisively. “Ghana has far better boxers than this guy and anybody in Nigeria. We will wipe the floor with your lot and it does not matter that the bouts are taking place in your country,” ranted Amenfu.

Other fights on the card include the national cruiserweight title clash between incumbent champion, Ekeng “Fighting Policeman” Henshaw and Idowu “ID Cabasa” Okusote; lightweight challenge bout between Sikiru “Omo Iya Eleja” Shogbesan and Prince “Lion” Nwoye; and the light middleweight encounter between Semiu “Jagaban” Olapade and Ebubechukwu “Coded Man” Edeh.

In the light heavyweight division, Kabiru “KB Godson” Towolawi will face Emmanuel “Mopol Man” Igwe, while national champion Jude ‘Great Jude” Iloh takes on Adewale “Masevex” Masebinu.

The best boxer at the event, which will be broadcast live on SuperSport in 47 African countries, will go home with a cash prize of N1.5million and the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy.

According to the sponsors, the cash prize was increased by half a million naira in commemoration of the country’s independence and GOtv’s fifth anniversary.