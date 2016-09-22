GOtv Boxing Night 9: Fans to win 50 GOtv decoders

Fifty lucky fans at the GOtv Boxing Night 9, slated for 2 October at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos, will go home with GOtv decoders. The decoders will be won through random draws to be held between bouts.

At each edition of the event since inception in November 2014, 50 fans have gone home with decoders won through lucky dips. Jenkins Alumona, Managing Director, Flykite Promotions, organisers of the event, said the decoders are being given out by the sponsors as a mark of appreciation to fans for their support for boxing and GOtv Boxing Night.

“Without the fans, the sport will have no atmosphere. It will be like dancing without music. The sponsors believe that the fans are the pillars of the sport and are willing to continue rewarding their support,” said Alumona.

GOtv Boxing Night 9 will feature seven bouts, including two international challenge bouts. One of these is between Nigeria’s Olaide “Fijaborn” Fijabi, national light welterweight champion, and Raphael “Iron King” Kwabena King of Ghana. The other is between national lightweight champion, Oto “Joe Boy” Joseph and Richard “Desert Warrior” Amenfu, also of Ghana.

Also scheduled is the national cruiserweight title bout, which will see Idowu “ID Cabasa” Okusote attempt to dethrone Ekeng “Fighting Policeman” Henshaw. The light heavyweight category will provide a clash between Jude “Great Jude” Iloh, the national champion, and Adewale “Masevex” Masebinu.

Another light heavyweight clash brings together the duo of Kabiru “KB Godson” Towolawi and Emmanuel “Man Mopol” Igwe. The second lightweight clash of the night will see Sikiru “Omo Iya Eleja” Shogbesan take on Prince “Lion” Nwoye, while Ebube “Coded Man” Edeh will slug it out with Semiu “Jagaban” Olapade in the light middleweight category. The event will be broadcast live in 47 African countries by SuperSport.