– The Sun News
Latest
23rd July 2018 - GOtv Boxing Night 15: We’ll ensure maximum security, organisers promise
23rd July 2018 - Chrisantus seals HJK Helsinki deal
23rd July 2018 - Awoniyi joins Gent on loan 
23rd July 2018 - Giwa remains NFF chairman – Minister
23rd July 2018 - DSS, Pinnick’s board members storm NFF office
23rd July 2018 - FG partners private firm to renovate Secretariat
23rd July 2018 - Naval personnel, 2 others arrested for stealing Tompolo’s property in Delta
23rd July 2018 - Army restates commitment to professionalism
23rd July 2018 - Stadium sell out: Chelsea v Glory to draw record crowd
23rd July 2018 - 2019: Governorship aspirant promises new dawn in Delta
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / GOtv Boxing Night 15: We’ll ensure maximum security, organisers promise
GOtv Boxing Night

GOtv Boxing Night 15: We’ll ensure maximum security, organisers promise

— 23rd July 2018

Flykite Productions, organizers of GOtv Boxing Night, have promised to provide adequate security in and around the Indoor Sports Hall of the Obafemi Awolowo (formerly Liberty Stadium) in Ibadan, venue of the fifteenth edition of the event.

The event, which holds on Sunday, will feature seven bouts, including the African Boxing Union (ABU) lightweight title duel between Nigeria’s Oto “Joe Boy” Joseph and Ghana’s Nathaniel Nukpe.

While speaking in Lagos yesterday, Jenkins Alumona, Managing Director of Flykite Productions, said fans have nothing to worry about when coming for the event, top-notch security arrangements for event have been made.

READ ALSO Chrisantus seals HJK Helsinki deal

“We want fans to feel safe in and around the venue. We want families to come and enjoy the action. This is why we have made provision of security a priority. One of our partners, KSquare Security, is an industry leader.

We are also going to have policemen at the event to watch over vehicles and ensure that there is no breach. We’ve had this event 14 times and not once was there a breach. I call on every boxing fan in Ibadan and environs to come to the stadium on Sunday,” he said.

Also scheduled to fight at the event are Ibadan-based Akeem “Dodo” Sadiku, Olaide “Fijaborn” Fijabi, ABU light welterweight champion; Idowu “ID Cabasa” Okusote, Daniel “Big Shark” Emeka, Prince “Lion” Nwoye, Sulaimon “Olags” Adeosun and Michael “Lion Hear” Godwin.

The event, sponsored by GOtv and Bet King, will be beamed live by SuperSport in 47 African countries. The best boxer at the event will go home with N1million attached to the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

secretariat

FG partners private firm to renovate Secretariat

— 23rd July 2018

As Oyo-Ita says conducive offices key to service delivery Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Federal Government on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with a private firm, Alpha Mead Group to begin the process of renovating abandoned and dilapidated structures located within the Federal Secretariat Complex in Abuja, through a Public Private Partnership arrangement. The…

  • NAVY

    Naval personnel, 2 others arrested for stealing Tompolo’s property in Delta

    — 23rd July 2018

    Ben Dunno, Warri Three naval personnel attached to the Nigerian Navy ship, NNS DELTA, have been arrested by the police for allegedly stealing properties worth N3 billion belonging to a former Niger Delta militant warlord, Government Ekpemupolo, AKA Tompolo in Warri, Delta State. The properties were part of those confiscated by the Federal Government in…

  • ARMY

    Army restates commitment to professionalism

    — 23rd July 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa  Despite the barrage of challenges facing it, the Nigerian Army has declared that it would remain committed to professionalism in the discharge of its constitutional responsibilities. Accordingly, the Army said it was poised to overcome its present challenges through series of training the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen, Tukur Buratai,…

  • 2019 elections

    2019 elections: INEC trains staff

    — 23rd July 2018

    NAN The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Monday, began a five-day training programme for its personnel ahead of the 2019 elections. The National Commissioner, INEC, Mr Muhammed Haruna, while declaring the workshop open, said the training was with the support of the European Centre for Electoral Support (ECES) Haruna said the training was meant…

  • IMO NBA

    Imo NBA protests police invasion of court, assault on colleagues

    — 23rd July 2018

    George Onyejiuwa, Owerri Members of the Nigeria Bar Association across Imo State, on Monday, boycotted court sittings, as they staged a protest over police invasion of the Ngor Okpala Magistrate and an alleged assault on the chief Magistrate, Ngozi Onyenemezu and two of their members, Emma Eke and Chukwuemeka Anyanwu. As early as 8:00a.m, lawyers…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share