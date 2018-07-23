GOtv Boxing Night 15: We’ll ensure maximum security, organisers promise

Flykite Productions, organizers of GOtv Boxing Night, have promised to provide adequate security in and around the Indoor Sports Hall of the Obafemi Awolowo (formerly Liberty Stadium) in Ibadan, venue of the fifteenth edition of the event.

The event, which holds on Sunday, will feature seven bouts, including the African Boxing Union (ABU) lightweight title duel between Nigeria’s Oto “Joe Boy” Joseph and Ghana’s Nathaniel Nukpe.

While speaking in Lagos yesterday, Jenkins Alumona, Managing Director of Flykite Productions, said fans have nothing to worry about when coming for the event, top-notch security arrangements for event have been made.

READ ALSO Chrisantus seals HJK Helsinki deal

“We want fans to feel safe in and around the venue. We want families to come and enjoy the action. This is why we have made provision of security a priority. One of our partners, KSquare Security, is an industry leader.

We are also going to have policemen at the event to watch over vehicles and ensure that there is no breach. We’ve had this event 14 times and not once was there a breach. I call on every boxing fan in Ibadan and environs to come to the stadium on Sunday,” he said.

Also scheduled to fight at the event are Ibadan-based Akeem “Dodo” Sadiku, Olaide “Fijaborn” Fijabi, ABU light welterweight champion; Idowu “ID Cabasa” Okusote, Daniel “Big Shark” Emeka, Prince “Lion” Nwoye, Sulaimon “Olags” Adeosun and Michael “Lion Hear” Godwin.

The event, sponsored by GOtv and Bet King, will be beamed live by SuperSport in 47 African countries. The best boxer at the event will go home with N1million attached to the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy.