GOtv Boxing Night 14: Wize King’ll Fall In First Round –Jagaban

— 31st March 2018

GOtv Boxing NextGen Search graduate, Semiu “Jagaban” Olapade, has boasted that his opponent for the national middleweight challenge bout at GOtv Boxing Night 14, Chukwuebuka “Wize Man” Ezewudo, will not go beyond the first round on 14 April at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos. Ezewudo, also a graduate of GOtv Boxing NextGen Search, and his opponent, made their professional debut at different editions of GOtv Boxing Night. Speaking on Friday, Jagaban described his opponent as a boxer with still a lot to learn about the sport.
“He calls himself Wize Man, but I will make him look foolish because he knows little about boxing. He will not go beyond the first round. Mark my words,” bragged Jagaban. GOtv Boxing Night 14 will feature seven fights, including three for two international titles and one for a domestic title. In the cruiserweight division, Razak “Hyena” Ramon, will face Abiodun “Finito” Afinni in a national challenge bout.
The major fight on the night is the African Boxing Union featherweight title bout between Nigeria’s Waidi “Skoro” Usman and Kenya’s Michael “Shaka” Nyawade.
Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde will take on Djossou “Agoy” Basile of the Republic of Benin in the West African Boxing Union (WABU) welterweight title fight. The third title bout will see Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu, winner of the best boxer award at GOtv Boxing Night 13, will take on Kazeem “Ijoba” Badmus for the national lightweight title.
African Boxing Union lightweight champion, Oto “Joe Boy” Joseph, will stake his reputation against hard-hitting Prince “Lion” Nwoye in a national challenge bout. In a clash of debutants, Majesty Maduka, will confront Sulaimon Adeosun.
The best boxer at the event, to be beamed live by SuperSport in 47 African countries, will go home with a cash prize of N1million attached to the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy.

