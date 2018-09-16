– The Sun News
NextGen

GOtv Boxing NextGen Search 4 produces 20 boxers

— 16th September 2018

NAN

The 4th GOtv Boxing NextGen Search ended in Abeokuta on Saturday on a good note as no fewer than 20 talented young boxers were discovered from the 150 participants.

The programme, which began on Thursday, attracted boxers from Enugu, Abia, Ogun, Oyo and Lagos states as well as Abuja.

The selected boxers were unveiled at the closing ceremony held at Dunkin Pepper Gym, MKO Abiola International Stadium.

Adeyemi Elijah emerged the best boxer of the competition, while next to Elijah, who also displayed extraordinary qualities were Akintayo Aminu and Shogbanmu Waheed.

READ ALSO FIBA Qualifiers: We’re focused on beating all contenders — Nwora

Speaking at the event, Jenkins Alumona, Managing Director, Flykite Productions, said that the programme was designed to continually oil the wheels of progress of professional boxing in Nigeria.

He said that the competition would unearth talents that could be nurtured from local to international stardom.

He added that Flykite Productions was considering setting up a training camp for long term improvement and education of the boxers selected.

Alumona advised boxers who failed to make the cut not to take their rejection as the end of their dream of becoming professional boxers.

“Boxers selected at the programme will have their boxing licences and pre-licensing medical examination paid for by the sponsors.

“The selected boxers will make their professional debut at the next edition of GOtv Boxing Night,’’ Alumona said.

Meanwhile, the best three boxers got gifts of GOtv decoders, while others also got gifts. The organisers also announced a donation of N50,000 to the Ogun State Boxing Association.

The programme had the attendance of Dr Rafiu Ladipo, the President Nigeria Boxing Board of Control and Remi Aboderin the Secretary-General and some ex-internationals such as Joe Mensah, Obisia Nwakpa and Jerry Okorodudu.

