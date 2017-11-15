Gospel singers donate food, money to orphans in Lafia

Gospel Singers Association of Nigeria, on Wednesday, donated food items and money to Gida-Bege Orphanage Home in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

Mr. Ishaya Danladi, its leader, who handed over the donation to Pastor Bulus Paul, Overseer of the orphanage, said that the gesture was to improve the orphans’ living conditions and offer them hope in life.

“We want them to know that God cares for them; we also want them to sustain their hopes for a better life now and in the future,” he said.

Danladi appealed to other groups and individuals to extend hands of fellowship to orphans and other vulnerable persons in the society.

Paul, while receiving the items, expressed gratitude to the group and promised to deploy the gifts into improving the lives of the orphans.

He appealed to government and other groups to support the orphans by financing their education to prepare them to compete for opportunities in life. (NAN)