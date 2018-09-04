– The Sun News
Latest
4th September 2018 - Google takes Digital Skills for Africa Programme to Sokoto
4th September 2018 - Bafarawa says no president can succeed without ingenuity of Ndigbo
4th September 2018 - ESGN conducts dysmenorrhea survey in schools
4th September 2018 - Our goal to promote ankara, adire fabric in UK – Eribo-Ani
4th September 2018 - Lagos State Transport Reform: 4,000 bus conductors register
4th September 2018 - Mali’s President Keita tales oath of office for 2nd term
4th September 2018 - Nigeria will host, win 2019 Powerlifting World Championships — Feyinsetan
4th September 2018 - Delta North APC worried over plethora of guber aspirants
4th September 2018 - VC tasks stakeholders in building industry on local contents
4th September 2018 - Refrain from sentiments in recruitment, Kwara United boss tells coach
Home / National / Google takes Digital Skills for Africa Programme to Sokoto
google

Google takes Digital Skills for Africa Programme to Sokoto

— 4th September 2018

NAN

Google Nigeria on Tuesday launched its Google Digital Skills for Africa Programme in Sokoto, starting with 1,000 trainees.

The Country Director, Mrs Juliet Ehimuan-Chiazor, said at the official launch of the programme at the Digital Learning Centre of Usman Dan Fodio University,  Sokoto, that the programme would cover other communities in Nigeria.

“Google’s Digital Skills for Africa programme offers trainings to help individuals and communities develop and grow digital skills, find jobs and advance in their careers.

“The programme provides free courses, tools and in-person digital training to students, educators, job seekers and businesses.

READ ALSO Lagos State Transport Reform: 4,000 bus conductors register

“According to the National Bureau of Statistics, the unemployment rate in Nigeria as at December 2017 was 18.8 per cent (16 million people) and underemployment at 21.2 per cent.

“The web is at the heart of economic growth and Google has been supporting African businesses and individuals to succeed online.

“So in 2016, Google committed to train 1 million young Africans on Digital skills in one year and further extended to 10 million Africans in 2017,’’ she said.

Ehimuan-Chiazor said that through the grassroots programme, Google would be helping local communities in Africa to take advantage of its 10 million digital skills training initiative to grow and to improve their knowledge of digital tools.

She said that the launch of the community-focused trainings was aimed at helping more people in Nigeria acquire the skills needed to leverage online tools for growth.

Ehimuan-Chiazor said that the trainings would also give the trainees access to better employment and the skills to start their own businesses.

“Google’s investment in digital skills will support government’s efforts to enable Nigerians to gain employment by equipping them with the skills needed by today’s online and connected organisations.

“We have had hundreds of success stories from across Africa and we are looking forward to seeing more from right here in Sokoto and other communities.

“The Digital Skills for Africa programme is designed to address the growth needs for jobseekers and small business owners and has to date been rolled out to about 100 communities across a number of countries including Nigeria, South Africa and Kenya.

READ ALSO Delta North APC worried over plethora of guber aspirants

“By engaging directly with the communities that can most benefit from the training, Google is able to identify the specific needs of these communities.

“Support their (communities) local growth activities and ensure the impact is felt not just on an individual but also at a community level,” she said.

The Executive Director, Mind the Gap, Mr Tayo Olosunde, said that the Digital Skills for Africa Programme would help build vibrant communities across the country.

“For businesses to succeed in this present digital world, there is need for data, research and digital trainings.

“This first step for digital communities is to build a vibrant community in Sokoto, that will enable the growth of the state,” Olosunde said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Ajiri Daniels

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

google

Google takes Digital Skills for Africa Programme to Sokoto

— 4th September 2018

NAN Google Nigeria on Tuesday launched its Google Digital Skills for Africa Programme in Sokoto, starting with 1,000 trainees. The Country Director, Mrs Juliet Ehimuan-Chiazor, said at the official launch of the programme at the Digital Learning Centre of Usman Dan Fodio University,  Sokoto, that the programme would cover other communities in Nigeria. “Google’s Digital…

  • ingenuity

    Bafarawa says no president can succeed without ingenuity of Ndigbo

    — 4th September 2018

    NAN Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, a  Peoples Democratic Party  (PDP) Presidential aspirant, has said that nobody can rule Nigeria without tapping the education and business ingenuity of Ndi Igbo. Bafarawa, a two time governor of Sokoto State, made this known when Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi hosted him in Enugu on Tuesday. He was in Enugu to consult and intimate…

  • ESGN

    ESGN conducts dysmenorrhea survey in schools

    — 4th September 2018

    Christy Anyanwu The first ever national dysmenorrhea survey for secondary school girls in Nigeria has been announced by the Endometriosis Support Group Nigeria (ESGN). According to the spokesperson and Trustee for the ESGN, Dr. Abayomi Ajayi, the dysmenorrhea (painful periods) survey was important to help diagnose and treat endometriosis, a very painful condition that affects…

  • BCAN

    Lagos State Transport Reform: 4,000 bus conductors register

    — 4th September 2018

    NAN More than 4,000 members of the Bus Conductor Association of Nigeria (BCAN) have registered with Lagos State Drivers Institute (LASDRI) for training and accreditation. Mr Israel Adeshola, President of the association, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday. According to him, the development will enable…

  • DELTA NORTH

    Delta North APC worried over plethora of guber aspirants

    — 4th September 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba Chairmen and secretaries of All Progressives Congress (APC) across the nine local government areas of Delta north senatorial district have reiterated their commitment to ensure that governorship flag bearer for the 2019 election emerges from the zone. The party stakeholders are insisting that the only way to defeat incumbent Governor Ifeanyi Okowa…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share