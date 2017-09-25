The Sun News
Good governance’ll reduce political tension, says Wike

— 25th September 2017

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has said only good governance can reduce the political tension in the country.

The governor also said with the absence of good governance at the federal level, agitations will continue across different parts of the country. 

Speaking during the 57th Independence Church service at  Saint Mark’s Anglican Church in Port Harcourt, yesterday, Wike declared Rivers state is not part of any agitation for secession. 

“In as much as you continue to have bad governance, people will continue to agitate across the country. 

“We give God the glory that we are still one, despite the agitations and challenges. God has blessed this country.  We are not part of those who want to secede. Rivers state will never be part of that.”

The governor, however, pointed out that the country cannot continue  with the current level of impunity and injustice and added that it is time for the right thing to be done.

“People must speak out; that what is going on is not correct.  Under this dispensation, votes no longer  count. I have faith that we will  come out of the present predicament.”

The governor explained that one of the reasons why politicians act irrationally is because they know that the Nigeria Police and the Independent National Electoral Commission  can manipulate  results in their favour. 

He called for better security and justice  for all federating units  to  give all Nigerians a sense  of belonging and de-escalate tension across the land.

Wike reiterated his call for the investigation of the criminal activities of the Special Anti-robbery Squad, which he said has become a notorious criminal gang in the state.

In his sermon, Anglican Bishop of Evo Diocese, Rt Rev Innocent Ordu said Nigeria has developed, despite her many challenges and urged Nigerians to respect  the laws of the country, support constituted authorities  and work for the growth of the country. 

The independence church service attracted top government officials, security agencies and traditional rulers.

