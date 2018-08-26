The electorate don’t want to vote because we know votes mean nothing as shown by what happened in Rivers State just last week.

Ralph Egbu

Election times are usually very interesting times for us. Every time elections get near there is always this atmosphere of hyperactivity. Plenty of hysteria is in the air and everybody is moving in a frenzy. The truth is that the destination does not seem to be quite clear to those who are undertaking such moves. Many don’t know the reason they are moving; ask them why they do so, and the answer you get is that everybody seems to be doing the same thing, why must they be the exception. A few would tell you they have to reposition to gain. Ask them what it is they want to gain, they go blank, and they don’t seem to know what exactly they want from their country. Every four years the circle of stupidity continues and at the end of each turn the country is left with many citizens who are dislocated, battered and frustrated.

In the last two months our country has witnessed a gale of political defections with politicians easily leaving their political parties to join another. Many of those who defected were top-notch members in their former political parties. In fact, many of them were founders or co-founders, yet they jumped ship and as we speak none has given credible reasons why they made the moves. What they have told us border on personality clashes and raw personal ambition. Like I observed in the past work on this page few weeks ago, there is nothing wrong about political mobility. In fact it meets a cardinal principle of democracy, the one that touches on freedom of association and an aspect of good governance, the one that relates to participation of all citizens in decisions concerning their welfare. What has made our own kind of moves and defections wrong is the fact that there is nothing principled or ideological about those actions.