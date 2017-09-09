Good governance: Ogun calls for synergy among LGs, LCDAs, Advisory c’ittees

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Government has urged the chairmen of Local Governments, Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) and Consultative Advisory Committees (CAC, to espouse good working relationship with a view of engendering development at the grassroots.

The State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Jide Ojuko, stated this Saturday during an interactive meeting held with the local government chieftains held at the Obas’ Complex Hall, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.

The meeting was a follow-up to the meeting earlier held with the state governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

According to Ojuko, the meeting was imperative to straighten all rough edges with the various stakeholders, discuss challenges as well as proffer solutions with the aim to move the state forward.

He observed that the present administration in Ogun State was passionate about the well-being of its people and would require the cooperation of all the stakeholders to ensure that dividends of democracy are distributed to the grassroots.

Speaking at the meeting, the Senior Special Adviser to the governor on Political Affairs, Derin Adebiyi, charged the chairmen to work in unity and put away sentiments in order to ensure that the rebuilding mission of the present administration is a success story.

In their respective remarks, the Special Adviser to the governor on Political Affairs, Hon. Musefiu Lamidi and Special Adviser on Intergovernmental Affairs, Mr. Tola Banjo, admonished the chairmen to work in tandem with party structure and complement the efforts of the present administration to ensure dividends of democracy get to the grassroots.

Responding, the chairmen of Odogbolu Advisory Committee, Sina Ogunbambo and Hon. Tunde Oladunjoye of Ijebu East Advisory Committee, commended Amosun-led government for creating the Committee to complement the local governments.

They, however, expressed their readiness to support the local government chairmen, help to improve the council’s IGR and ensuring the sustainability of the newly created LCDAs in the state.