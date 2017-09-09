Good governance: Ogun calls for synergy among LGs, LCDAs, Advisory c’ittees

The Sun News
9th September 2017
9th September 2017 - Itel Mobile unveils A31
9th September 2017 - Alvan Ikoku College names Anyanwu new provost
9th September 2017 - DSS arrests members of ISWA terrorists gang
9th September 2017 - Buhari sad over Plateau killings
9th September 2017 - Kaduna walks to sensitize against flood
9th September 2017 - NO, NIGERIA CANNOT BE A ZOO
9th September 2017 - Hurricane Irma hits Cuba with strong winds and heavy rain
9th September 2017 - Tribute to Don Williams
9th September 2017 - Don Williams, famous Country Music singer, dies
The Ogun State Government has urged the chairmen of Local Governments, Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) and Consultative Advisory Committees (CAC, to espouse good working relationship with a view of engendering development at the grassroots.

The State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Jide Ojuko, stated this Saturday during an interactive meeting held with the local government chieftains held at the Obas’ Complex Hall, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.

The meeting was a follow-up to the meeting earlier held with the state governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

According to Ojuko, the meeting was imperative to straighten all rough edges with the various stakeholders, discuss challenges as well as proffer solutions with the aim to move the state forward.

He observed that the present administration in Ogun State was passionate about the well-being of its people and would require the cooperation of all the stakeholders to ensure  that dividends of democracy are distributed to the grassroots.

Speaking at the meeting, the Senior Special Adviser to the governor on Political Affairs, Derin Adebiyi, charged the chairmen to work in unity and put away sentiments in order to ensure that the rebuilding mission of the present administration is a success story.

In their respective remarks, the Special Adviser to the governor on Political Affairs, Hon. Musefiu Lamidi and Special Adviser on Intergovernmental Affairs, Mr. Tola Banjo, admonished the chairmen to work in tandem with party structure and complement the efforts of the present administration to ensure dividends of democracy get to the grassroots.

Responding, the chairmen of Odogbolu Advisory Committee, Sina Ogunbambo and Hon. Tunde Oladunjoye of Ijebu East Advisory Committee, commended Amosun-led  government for creating the Committee to complement the local governments.

They, however, expressed their readiness to support the local government chairmen, help to improve the council’s IGR  and ensuring the sustainability of the newly created LCDAs in the state.

