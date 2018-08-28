– The Sun News
GOOD GOVERNANCE

Good governance debate: APC accuses PDP of suffering selective amnesia

28th August 2018

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described as laughable the challenge by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) calling it to a good governance debate, accusing the opposite party of suffering from selective amnesia.

The PDP had in a statement issued last weekend challenged the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration to a debate on good governance.

Reacting in a statement signed by the Ag National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, described the challenge to a debate on good governance as incredible, stressing that a repute synonymous with impunity, institutionalised corruption, diversion of counter-insurgency votes to political cronies and funding of political activities, illegal purchase of bullet-proof SUVs cannot confront it to a debate.

“We view this request by the PDP as another laughable example of the PDP’s selective amnesia on the 16 years of locust it wrecked on Nigeria during its defunct rule. Perhaps, the PDP needs to be reminded of the reason Nigerians voted it out unanimously in 2015 to give way to a progressive administration which is rebuilding the country in all facets from the foundation.

READ ALSO: We’ll support whoever emerges as PDP Presidential candidate – Turaki

“A Party synonymous with impunity, institutionalised corruption, diversion of counter-insurgency votes to political cronies and funding of political activities, illegal purchase of bullet-proof SUVs, limousines and private jet shindigs for ministers at public expense; non-remittance of $20 billion oil revenue; among other atrocities too numerous to mention, cannot be in a position to debate on good governance

“A Party whose administration placed the economy on life support through its voodoo economics and fiscal recklessness cannot be in a position to debate on good governance. The PDP in its desperation to position itself as the 2019 general election approaches cannot hoodwink Nigerians on who they truly are,” the statement read.

 

