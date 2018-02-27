Gombe varsity mulls Business School

Ali Abare, Gombe

Management of the Gombe State University (GSU) said a blueprint for the establishment of the Gombe Business School has been finalised.

Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Umar Ibrahim disclosed this, on Tuesday, while hosting members of the Association of Nigerian Accountants (ANAN) who were in the institution to make books donation.

Prof Ibrahim said that the institution, having established its School of Management Studies, has finalised plans to establish the Gombe Business School to cash on the state’s central location in the North East as the emerging business hub.

The VC noted that aside of stimulating intellectual discourse, the Gombe Business School when established would enhance economic activities in the region.

The vice chancellor challenged those seeking academic degrees on being innovative and to conduct research in various fields that would impact positively on the economic growth of the country.

While thanking ANAN for donating the professional textbooks, the VC said the donation was timely considering that the institution barely commenced a postgraduate diploma course in accountancy.

He commended ANAN for fulfilling its earlier pledge by donating the books, stressing that the existing partnership between the body and GSU was bound to “grow in leaps and bounds”.

“The book donation is timely as it would improve research output to enable those working on their thesis come out with something innovative,” he said.

In an opening remark, ANAN national president, Alhaji Shehu Usman Ladan, said the books donation was in fulfilment of an earlier pledge made to the university when the association visited the institution in September last year.

Represented at the event by Barr. John Amah, the ANAN commended the relationship between the association and Gombe State University, particularly with the Accountancy department.

Ladan said ANAN was working tirelessly to the ethics of the Accountancy profession, adding that so far, over 70 universities had benefited from book donated by the association.

In a closing remark, Gombe State Commissioner of Finance, Alhaji Mohammed Hassan, while commending ANAN for the gesture, disclosed that Gombe State is ahead of many states in the accounting business.

Represented by Alhaji Yusuf D. Kaltungo, Permanent Secretary at the ministry, the Gombe Finance Commissioner noted that the state was blessed with innovative and creative people who are desirous of taking the advantage of the state’s central location in the North East.

“Anyone doing business in Gombe has resolved 70 percent of logistic needs,” he said.

He restated the commitment of the state government to establish the Gombe Business School with a view to achieving world class standards as well as rejig business activities in the region.