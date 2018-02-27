The Sun News
Latest
27th February 2018 - Gombe varsity mulls Business School
27th February 2018 - Ogun police issues 21-day ultimatum to illegal firearms bearers
27th February 2018 - Amosun harps on doctors’ well-being
27th February 2018 - Faulty microphones disrupt APC NEC meeting, as Buhari, Oyegun, others sat still
27th February 2018 - JUST IN: Kanfachan Catholic Bishop, Bagobiri is dead
27th February 2018 - JUST IN: Buhari rejects Peace Corps Bill
27th February 2018 - Chinese school to be closed after graduation of its only student
27th February 2018 - BREAKING: APC NEC meeting forces Senate to adjourns plenary
27th February 2018 - China spent $279b on research in 2017 – Minister
27th February 2018 - Prince Harry to invite ex-girlfriends to royal wedding – Report
Home / National / Gombe varsity mulls Business School

Gombe varsity mulls Business School

— 27th February 2018

Ali Abare, Gombe

Management of the Gombe State University (GSU) said a blueprint for the establishment of the Gombe Business School has been finalised.

Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Umar Ibrahim disclosed this, on Tuesday, while hosting members of the Association of Nigerian Accountants (ANAN) who were in the institution to make books donation.

Prof Ibrahim said that the institution, having established its School of Management Studies, has finalised plans to establish the Gombe Business School to cash on the state’s central location in the North East as the emerging business hub.

The VC noted that aside of stimulating intellectual discourse, the Gombe Business School when established would enhance economic activities in the region.

The vice chancellor challenged those seeking academic degrees on being innovative and to conduct research in various fields that would impact positively on the economic growth of the country.

While thanking ANAN for donating the professional textbooks, the VC said the donation was timely considering that the institution barely commenced a postgraduate diploma course in accountancy.

He commended ANAN for fulfilling its earlier pledge by donating the books, stressing that the existing partnership between the body and GSU was bound to “grow in leaps and bounds”.

“The book donation is timely as it would improve research output to enable those working on their thesis come out with something innovative,” he said.

In an opening remark, ANAN national president,  Alhaji Shehu Usman Ladan,  said the books donation was in fulfilment of an earlier pledge made to the university when the association visited the institution in September last year.

Represented at the event by Barr. John Amah, the ANAN commended the relationship between the association and Gombe State University, particularly with the Accountancy department.

Ladan said ANAN was working tirelessly to the ethics of the Accountancy profession, adding that so far, over 70 universities had benefited from book donated by the association.

In a closing remark, Gombe State Commissioner of Finance, Alhaji Mohammed Hassan, while commending ANAN for the gesture, disclosed that Gombe State is ahead of many states in the accounting business.

Represented by Alhaji Yusuf D. Kaltungo, Permanent Secretary at the ministry, the Gombe Finance Commissioner noted that the state was blessed with innovative and creative people who are desirous of taking the advantage of the state’s central location in the North East.

“Anyone doing business in Gombe has resolved 70 percent of logistic needs,” he said.

He restated the commitment of the state government to establish the Gombe Business School with a view to achieving world class standards as well as rejig business activities in the region.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Gombe varsity mulls Business School

— 27th February 2018

Ali Abare, Gombe Management of the Gombe State University (GSU) said a blueprint for the establishment of the Gombe Business School has been finalised. Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Umar Ibrahim disclosed this, on Tuesday, while hosting members of the Association of Nigerian Accountants (ANAN) who were in the institution to make books donation….

  • Ogun police issues 21-day ultimatum to illegal firearms bearers

    — 27th February 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The Ogun State Police Command has issued a 21-day ultimatum to persons in possession of illegal  and prohibited firearms, to surrender such to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Eleweran, Abeokuta or the nearest police station. In a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, and made…

  • Amosun harps on doctors’ well-being

    — 27th February 2018

    Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State has stressed the need for medical practitioners to take adequate care of themselves in order to be able to deliver efficient healthcare services to the people. Governor Amosun stated this through the Press Officer Ministry of Youth and Sports, Mr. Adeniyi Akinbobola,  while declaring open the 4th Nigeria Medical…

  • Faulty microphones disrupt APC NEC meeting, as Buhari, Oyegun, others sat still

    — 27th February 2018

    President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were, on Tuesday, ‘embarrassed’ during the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, the party’s secretariat, in Abuja, when the microphones meant for use went faulty. The confusion caused by the faulty microphones lasted about 30 minutes which delayed the continuation of the meeting while…

  • JUST IN: Kanfachan Catholic Bishop, Bagobiri is dead

    — 27th February 2018

    Paulinus Aidoghie, Abuja and Noah Ebije, Kaduna The Bishop of Kafanchan Catholic Diocese, Bishop Joseph Danlami Bagobiri, is dead. The Catholic cleric was believed to have died in the early hours of Tuesday following an illness. Director of Social Communications, Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, Rev. Fr. Chris Anyanwu, has confirmed Bishop Bagobiri’s death. Only recently,…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share