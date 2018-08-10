– The Sun News
Latest
10th August 2018 - Gombe risk undetected leprosy cases – Expert
10th August 2018 - At least 4 people killed in Canada shooting – police
10th August 2018 - Osun-Osogbo festival: Monarch seeks more sponsors
10th August 2018 - Unilorin working hard to host National Youth Games–Eke
10th August 2018 - Daura’s Sack: Lesson for overzealous security agents – Ex-Lawmaker
10th August 2018 - Premier League promoted clubs: Wolves, Fulham show transfer ambition; Cardiff less so
10th August 2018 - Premier League Deadline Day winners and losers: Everton on the up; United, Spurs fail
10th August 2018 - Ciara Announces New Single ‘Freak Me’ Featuring Tekno: ‘Been Dying to Share This With You’
10th August 2018 - Defection: PDP can’t win Enugu in 2019, says APC scribe
10th August 2018 - Fantasy Premier League tips: Overpriced FPL stars to avoid
Home / Health / National / Gombe risk undetected leprosy cases – Expert
leprosy

Gombe risk undetected leprosy cases – Expert

— 10th August 2018

NAN

Dr Mustapha Musa, Officer in charge of Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control Unit, says Gombe State is at risk of an increase of undetected leprosy cases.

Musa told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe on Friday that the alarm followed the non-replacement of some retiring technical field officers who were responsible for detection of cases.

The expert attributed the problem to lack of support by the Netherlands Leprosy Relief Programme in the last one year.

According to him, the Netherlands Country Office situated in Jos, Plateau, had been closed down in late 2016 and there is no longer support for leprosy.

Musa said that the office was supporting 13 states in the country, Gombe inclusive.

READ ALSO Daura’s Sack: Lesson for overzealous security agents – Ex-Lawmaker

He noted that the support, which was previously given to them, was contributing to early detection and management.

“The Netherlands office was providing Predinisolone and Rifampicin tablets for early treatment of leprosy to prevent deformity as well as technical support in terms of training staff who will go down to communities to detect cases.

“Our technical expertise who are trained on early detection of leprosy are retiring and we are lacking funds to train those that will replace them.

“We are no longer receiving support from Netherlands, Government at all levels should wake up and provide funding for training and all the necessary things needed,’’ Musa said.

He said from January 2017 to date only 16 new cases were detected, adding that the number has drastically dropped because of the dwindling support.

“Decline in number of cases in Gombe state does not translate to lack of the cases completely but because of lack of support to go in to the communities and detect new cases,” he said

However, he commended the World Health Organisation (WHO) for its intervention.

Leprosy is a bacterial infection caused by the bacterium known as mycobacterium leprae.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

leprosy

Gombe risk undetected leprosy cases – Expert

— 10th August 2018

NAN Dr Mustapha Musa, Officer in charge of Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control Unit, says Gombe State is at risk of an increase of undetected leprosy cases. Musa told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe on Friday that the alarm followed the non-replacement of some retiring technical field officers who were responsible for detection…

  • Osun-Osogbo

    Osun-Osogbo festival: Monarch seeks more sponsors

    — 10th August 2018

    NAN The Ataoja of Osogbo land, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun, has called for more sponsors to sustain  the dwindling fortunes of  the Osun-Osogbo festival. Olanipekun,  who made the call at a press conference in Lagos on Friday, said the festival was being sustained with the support rendered by some prominent sponsors. ” We need more sponsors…

  • Amori

    Daura’s Sack: Lesson for overzealous security agents – Ex-Lawmaker

    — 10th August 2018

    NAN A former member of National Assembly, Sen. Ighoyota Amori, has advised security agencies to learn from Tuesday’s constitutional breach at the National Assembly, saying it was lesson for being overzealous. He told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday that rather than professionalism, the incident demonstrated partisanship and abuse of power by…

  • clubs

    Premier League promoted clubs: Wolves, Fulham show transfer ambition; Cardiff less so

    — 10th August 2018

    ESPN From the good (Juninho, Edwin van der Sar, Bryan Roy) to the very, very bad (Corrado Grabbi), the Premier League has seen it all when it comes to the transfer activities of promoted clubs. On the eve of the 2018-19 campaign, here’s how the three latest additions to the division fared in the summer…

  • clubs

    Premier League Deadline Day winners and losers: Everton on the up; United, Spurs fail

    — 10th August 2018

    ESPN The Premier League transfer window is over for the summer. But who came out on top on Deadline Day? And who will be wishing they had done a bit more? WINNERS EVERTON Marco Silva’s flurry of late additions may just have transformed the Everton squad — and their prospects of, as a minimum, cementing…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share