Gombe Rep empowers 640 rural women

From Ali Abare, Gombe

Hajiya Binta Bello, member representing Kaltungo/Shongom Federal Constituency has empowered 640 rural women with N20,000 each as take-off grant to start their businesses.

Hajiya Bello disclosed this on Friday at a graduation ceremony for the beneficiaries of her women empowerment and community development programme which held at the Kaltungo mini stadium.

She further that the beneficiaries who were selected from across her constituency as well as the neighbouring Billiri and Balanga Local Government Areas, did training in seven skills including, soap, detergent, shampoo, room freshener, pomade and curry making.

The federal lawmaker said the vocation was chosen so as not to hinder the women from carrying out their marital responsibilities.

Hajiya Bello urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the take -off grant and to extend their hands to their neighbours by training others also.

“Don’t let me down. I will not be happy if I later learn you have abandoned your business,” she pleaded with the beneficiaries.

Earlier in a remark, Daniel Entonu of the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution in Abuja, who is the Coordinator of the programme, said the training was part of the lawmaker’s constituency project executed by the IPCR in collaboration with the Federal Government.

Entonu said there’s a link between empowerment, community development and peace, stressing that if people are provided with something to do, “they will have no time for violence.”

He said the programme would go a long way towards building peace in the area, urging beneficiaries to fully utilize their training.

A beneficiary, Mary Agabus, expressed gratitude for the opportunity given her to start a business of her own.

“With my training and the capital, I will go home and start my business. I can now feed and pay the school fees of my children,” she said.