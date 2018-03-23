Gombe Police parade student, motorbike thief, Islamic scholar

Ali Abare, Gombe

Police authorities, in Gombe State, have paraded a student of Gombe State College of Legal and Islamic Studies in Nafada, Abubakar Sadiq Mohammed, 26 for threatening the registrar of the college to stop the scheduled examination, close the institution or there would be mass abduction of students and killing of staff.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Shina Tahiru Olukolu, in company of the Commandant, 301 Artillery Regiment as well as the State Director, DSS, disclosed this on Friday.

Olukolu said the management of the college contacted the police after the registrar received a threat message sent by the student ordering the school to stop its impending examination or there would be mass abduction of students as well as killing of staff.

He disclosed further that Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo immediately convened a crisis management committee with members of the security agencies in attendance, with a plan B which entails evacuation of both students and staff of the college outlined.

“Due to professionalism of the services and seamless collaboration, the principal suspect one Ábubakar Sadiq Mohammed “M” 26 years old a first year student of the Department of Sharia and Legal Studies was arrested,” he said.

The CP added that two of Mohammed’s accomplices, Haruna Mohammed, 28 and Gambo Mohammed, 37 were also arrested, incriminating items recovered from the suspects including one SIM card with GSM registration number 08165963766, seven pre-registered SIM cards, four different local governments indigene certificates and two UN medals.

In a chat with journalists, Abubakar Sadiq Mohammed said he sent the threat message to the registrar because he was not prepared for the exam.

The police equally paraded a suspected motorbike thief, Ibrahim Umar, 25, an indigene of Kano State who specialises in robbery and stealing of motorcycles at banks within Gombe metropolis with the use of fabricated master keys.

Daily Sun gathered that the arrest of motorbike thief was facilitated by one of the banks in Gombe which made available to the police CCTV footage.

In a chat with journalists, Ibrahim Umar said he came all the way from Kano and that it was his first attempt to steal a motorcycle in Gombe. He however said he was able to sell motorcycle for N40, 000.

Another suspect paraded was an Islamic scholar, Sirajo Mohammed, 50 who was alleged to have tied the hands of his pupil, an Almajiri, Zubairu Yusha’u for allegedly stealing a handset.

The police said Mohammed would be charged for attempted homicide because the victim has developed complications that resulted in the amputation of both his limbs by doctors at the Federal Teaching Hospital Gombe.

CP Olukolu while assuring the people of the state that the police in collaboration with other security agencies are ready to protect lives and property, however requested that the people should continue to partner security agencies by giving them genuine and useful information.

The police threatened to deal decisively with anyone found to be encouraging, inciting or participating in acts leading to breakdown of law and order.

“We had to move fast to stop chaos at the College of Legal and Islamic Studies as a result of fear,” CP Olukolu said.