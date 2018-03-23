The Sun News
Latest
23rd March 2018 - Gombe Police parade student, motorbike thief, Islamic scholar
23rd March 2018 - Herdsmen kill 3 persons in Plateau
23rd March 2018 - FCT records fresh case of Lassa fever
23rd March 2018 - NEMA receives 149 Nigerians from Libya
23rd March 2018 - IGP Idris suspends withdrawal of VIPs’ policemen
23rd March 2018 - Insecurity: Taraba residents accuse army of brutality, extortion
23rd March 2018 - Dapchi: EU calls for release of girls in captivity
23rd March 2018 - President Putin plans Sudan visit
23rd March 2018 - Communications Minister fires aides after memo goes viral
23rd March 2018 - Yeni Kuti, lover, Theo Lawson, spotted at Bogobiri
Home / National / Gombe Police parade student, motorbike thief, Islamic scholar

Gombe Police parade student, motorbike thief, Islamic scholar

— 23rd March 2018

Ali Abare, Gombe

Police authorities, in Gombe State, have paraded a student of Gombe State College of Legal and Islamic Studies in Nafada, Abubakar Sadiq Mohammed, 26 for threatening the registrar of the college to stop the scheduled examination, close the institution or there would be mass abduction of students and killing of staff.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Shina Tahiru Olukolu, in company of the Commandant, 301 Artillery Regiment as well as the State Director, DSS, disclosed this on Friday.

Olukolu said the management of the college contacted the police after the registrar received a threat message sent by the student ordering the school to stop its impending examination or there would be mass abduction of students as well as killing of staff.

He disclosed further that Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo immediately convened a crisis management committee with members of the security agencies in attendance, with a plan B which entails evacuation of both students and staff of the college outlined.

“Due to professionalism of the services and seamless collaboration, the principal suspect one Ábubakar Sadiq Mohammed “M” 26 years old a first year student of the Department of Sharia and Legal Studies was arrested,” he said.

The CP added that two of Mohammed’s accomplices, Haruna Mohammed, 28 and Gambo Mohammed, 37 were also arrested, incriminating items recovered from the suspects including one SIM card with GSM registration number 08165963766, seven pre-registered SIM cards, four different local governments indigene certificates and two UN medals.

In a chat with journalists, Abubakar Sadiq Mohammed said he sent the threat message to the registrar because he was not prepared for the exam.

The police equally paraded a suspected motorbike thief, Ibrahim Umar, 25, an indigene of Kano State who specialises in robbery and stealing of motorcycles at banks within Gombe metropolis with the use of fabricated master keys.

Daily Sun gathered that the arrest of motorbike thief was facilitated by one of the banks in Gombe which made available to the police CCTV footage.

In a chat with journalists, Ibrahim Umar said he came all the way from Kano and that it was his first attempt to steal a motorcycle in Gombe. He however said he was able to sell motorcycle for N40, 000.

Another suspect paraded was an Islamic scholar, Sirajo Mohammed, 50 who was alleged to have tied the hands of his pupil, an Almajiri, Zubairu Yusha’u for allegedly stealing a handset.

The police said Mohammed would be charged for attempted homicide because the victim has developed complications that resulted in the amputation of both his limbs by doctors at the Federal Teaching Hospital Gombe.
CP Olukolu while assuring the people of the state that the police in collaboration with other security agencies are ready to protect lives and property, however requested that the people should continue to partner security agencies by giving them genuine and useful information.
The police threatened to deal decisively with anyone found to be encouraging, inciting or participating in acts leading to breakdown of law and order.
“We had to move fast to stop chaos at the College of Legal and Islamic Studies as a result of fear,” CP Olukolu said.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged Prostate in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Segun Adio

1 Comment

  1. Tony 23rd March 2018 at 1:51 pm
    Reply

    Catch the herdsmen killing nigerians daily and leave the petite motorbike thief.
    Bishop Oyedepo warned nigerians in 2015 about voting for these evil hausa fulani man.
    The gate of hell is open now for those who voted for buhari

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Gombe Police parade student, motorbike thief, Islamic scholar

— 23rd March 2018

Ali Abare, Gombe Police authorities, in Gombe State, have paraded a student of Gombe State College of Legal and Islamic Studies in Nafada, Abubakar Sadiq Mohammed, 26 for threatening the registrar of the college to stop the scheduled examination, close the institution or there would be mass abduction of students and killing of staff. Commissioner…

  • Herdsmen kill 3 persons in Plateau

    — 23rd March 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos No fewer than three persons were killed when gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen laid ambushed on villagers in Dong community of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State. Daily Sun gathered that the incident happen at about 8:30p.m., on Thursday, when the villagers were preparing for dinner and the gunmen…

  • FCT records fresh case of Lassa fever

    — 23rd March 2018

    NAN The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) says it has recorded a fresh case of Lassa fever in the territory, bringing the number of confirmed cases to three within three months. Director of Public Health in the Health and Human Services Secretariat, in FCT, Dr. Humphrey Okoroukwu, disclosed this to NAN, on Friday, in Abuja….

  • NEMA receives 149 Nigerians from Libya

    — 23rd March 2018

    NAN The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has received 149 Nigerians who voluntarily returned from Libya. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the returnees arrived the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos aboard a chartered flight operated by Buraq Airline with registration number 5A-DMG. The aircraft landed at about 10:45 p.m. at the Cargo…

  • IGP Idris suspends withdrawal of VIPs’ policemen

    — 23rd March 2018

    NAN The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has suspended, by one month, the withdrawal of policemen attached to VIPs across the country. The suspension of the order, which was billed to be immediate, when announced on Monday, followed Idris’ meeting with the Commanders of Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) and Special Protection…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share