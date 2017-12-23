Gombe police assure of residents’ safety during Yuletide

From: Ali Abare, Gombe

Police authorities in Gombe State said adequate steps have been taking to ensure safe and peaceful Yuletide across the state.

State Commissioner of Police, Shina T. Olukolu gave the assurance on Saturday during a conference with the state Command Management Team, Area Commanders, DPOs as well as senior police officers.

While noting that the command has continued to witness low criminal activities which the CP attributed to the peaceful nature of the citizens of the state, he however said the police would not leave any stone unturned in a bid to sustain the prevailing peace in the state.

CP Olukolu said the command’s operational strategies in terms of its tactical operation points, aggressive patrol carried out day and night as well as intelligence gathering have led to a low crime rate in the state.

He said the police in Gombe is working in close collaboration with vigilante groups, hunters, community leaders and members to ensure “a high network flow of information that has deterred criminals from carrying out their activities. ”

The CP disclosed that during the past quarter, the command arrested and charged to court for prosecution 150 criminals for various violent crimes and simple misdemeanor.

CP Olukolu took time to appreciate the media for the cordial relationship as well as balancing their reports in line with national interest.

He urged members of the public to sustain the good work by quickly providing the command with useful information that would help in curtailing criminal activities in the state both during and after the holiday season.