The Sun News
Latest
23rd December 2017 - Gombe police assure of residents’ safety during Yuletide
23rd December 2017 - Firecrackers are for fun, not scriptural – Clergymen
23rd December 2017 - 10,000 Cameroonian refugees flood Benue communities
23rd December 2017 - LASEMA cautions residents, motorists on change of weather patterns
23rd December 2017 - Nigeria’s economy still vulnerable despite exiting recession – IMF
23rd December 2017 - Ahead of Christmas, Police ramp up security nationwide
23rd December 2017 - Fayose signs N98.6b budget into law
23rd December 2017 - Fuel scarcity: Fayose condemns FG, calls for Buhari’s resignation
23rd December 2017 - Christmas/New Year celebrations: IGP orders water tight security in churches, parks, others
23rd December 2017 - Phasing out petrol vehicles
Home / National / Gombe police assure of residents’ safety during Yuletide

Gombe police assure of residents’ safety during Yuletide

— 23rd December 2017

From: Ali Abare, Gombe
Police authorities in Gombe State said adequate steps have been taking to ensure safe and peaceful Yuletide across the state.
State Commissioner of Police, Shina T. Olukolu gave the assurance on Saturday during a conference with the state Command Management Team, Area Commanders, DPOs as well as senior police officers.
While noting that the command has continued to witness low criminal activities which the CP attributed to the peaceful nature of the citizens of the state, he however said the police would not leave any stone unturned in a bid to sustain the prevailing peace in the state.
CP Olukolu said the command’s operational strategies in terms of its tactical operation points, aggressive patrol carried out day and night as well as intelligence gathering have led to a low crime rate in the state.
He said the police in Gombe is working in close collaboration with vigilante groups, hunters, community leaders and members to ensure “a high network flow of information that has deterred criminals from carrying out their activities. ”
The CP disclosed that during the past quarter, the command arrested and charged to court for prosecution 150 criminals for various violent crimes and simple misdemeanor.
CP Olukolu took time to appreciate the media for the cordial relationship as well as balancing their reports in line with national interest.
He urged members of the public to sustain the good work by quickly providing the command with useful information that would help in curtailing criminal activities in the state both during and after the holiday season.

Post Views: 0
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Gombe police assure of residents’ safety during Yuletide

— 23rd December 2017

From: Ali Abare, Gombe Police authorities in Gombe State said adequate steps have been taking to ensure safe and peaceful Yuletide across the state. State Commissioner of Police, Shina T. Olukolu gave the assurance on Saturday during a conference with the state Command Management Team, Area Commanders, DPOs as well as senior police officers. While…

  • Firecrackers are for fun, not scriptural – Clergymen

    — 23rd December 2017

    A clergyman, Pastor Jonathan Olaoye, has described the throwing of firecrackers by youths during Christmas festival as mere fun rather than being scriptural. Olaoye of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Ijomimo Oluwa, Isolo in Lagos State, on Saturday, that firecracker “is just for fun’’. According to him, it does not have anything to do with…

  • 10,000 Cameroonian refugees flood Benue communities

    — 23rd December 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi About 10,000 Cameroonians, who fled from violent crisis in that country, are currently taking refuge in some communities in Kwande Local Government area of Benue State. Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Emmanuel Shior, who disclosed this to newsmen in his office, on Saturday, lamented that the influx…

  • LASEMA cautions residents, motorists on change of weather patterns

    — 23rd December 2017

    The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has advised Lagos residents to be cautious in all their dealings to avoid emergencies or disasters due to the change in weather patterns. General Manager of LASEMA, Mr. Tiamiyu Adesina, gave the advice in a statement signed by Mr Kehinde Adebayo, the Head of LASEMA Public Affairs Unit….

  • Nigeria’s economy still vulnerable despite exiting recession – IMF

    — 23rd December 2017

    The IMF on Friday said that in spite of Nigeria exiting the recession, the economy of the country is still vulnerable. The IMF in a statement by Raphael Ranspach, its Media and Press Officer, welcomed the Federal Government’s actions to improve the power sector and business environment under the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (EGRP)….

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello

Share